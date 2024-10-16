How Is Mom-To-Be Margot Robbie Spending Her Time While Awaiting The Arrival Of Her First Child? Source Reveals

Margot Robbie, the Australian actress renowned for her roles in Barbie and Suicide Squad, is expecting her first child. According to a source who spoke with PEOPLE, Robbie and her husband, Tom Ackerley, are preparing for the arrival of their child.

The couple, who got married in 2016, wanted to become parents for a while, and now their dream is finally coming true. "Margot absolutely can't wait," the insider claimed, adding that Robbie and Ackerley "are so happy."

Though Robbie is often one of Hollywood's busiest stars, she is taking some time off to prepare for motherhood. According to the insider, Robbie is in Los Angeles, preparing for her baby's arrival and making it easy to go between hospital visits.

"She looks amazing," the source said. While the actress is known for her strong work ethic, she appears to be taking a well-deserved breather from her typically hectic schedule. "She seems to enjoy some downtime from filming now, though," the insider added.

Although Robbie is focusing on becoming a mother, she has not fully abandoned her work. Despite her approaching due date, the Oscar-nominated actress has continued to work on a few projects. “She still loves staying busy,” the source revealed.

Robbie has quite a few films lined up for herself, including A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, which stars Colin Farrell and Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Her passion for her work has always been clear, as a set source stated that while filming, "no one suspected that she was pregnant." The source added, "She had long days, but it didn’t seem like a big deal to her."

Robbie and Ackerley, who met on the set of Suite Française in 2013, have kept their relationship private. They've been together since 2014 and are about to start a new chapter in their lives as parents, something they've both wanted for quite some time.

The couple is also working on their production company, LuckyChap, which they co-founded. Aside from their production work, Robbie and Ackerley recently launched their gin brand, Papa Salt. Despite her pregnancy, Robbie is able to strike a balance between enjoying family time and remaining involved in these endeavors.

Robbie's road to becoming a first-time mother is a new chapter in her life, and while she continues to work on projects and grow her business with Ackerley, she is taking the time she needs to prepare for this exciting new role.

