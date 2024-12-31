‘Unbelievably Immoral’: What Shocking Claims Did Karen Spencer Make Amid Split With Charles Spencer?

Princess Diana’s brother, Charles Spencer, has engaged in a legal battle with his ex-wife, Karen Spencer, to whom he was married for 13 years. Following their split, the 9th Earl Spencer has been dating Dr. Cat Jarman, who has sued Karen over allegedly revealing private details of Charles’ diagnosis to staff members at Althorp.

As the case proceeded, Karen’s defense papers submitted to the high court came to light, making shocking revelations about the lawsuit filed.

In the documents obtained by the media outlet, Karen wrote to Dr. Jarman in May, accusing her of being "unbelievably immoral" and “turning all of the children’s lives upside down.”

Moreover, the countess went on to compare her documents with those of Dr. Jarman’s ex-husband and discovered that “their affair had been going on since at least November/December 2022, when the two of them were together in Norfolk (although more likely since 2021).”

Charles Spencer and Dr. Jarman first met in 2021 when the duo conducted an archaeological investigation of the Althorp House. Referring to the current partner’s first meeting with Charles, Karen also warned Dr. Jarman in her email to stay away from the ancestral property.

ALSO READ: Charles Spencer Remembers Princess Diana Ahead Of Christmas Celebrations; Recalls Sharing ‘Quiet Moment’ At Oval Lake

She wrote, “Not sure what Charles has shared with you of this, but I won't have you at Althorp while I still live here. That is a boundary I intend to hold. It's not fair to me, our daughter, or to all the staff, who are already distraught at the news of our divorce, though having to serve Charles' long-term mistress. It's just too much to ask.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the countess announced that she had moved out of the Althorp house back in November and revealed in her Instagram post that her new rental home is a house for her pets.

Recently, Charles Spencer declined his ex’s claims, and while talking to the Daily Mail, he called them absurd.

Charles Spencer and Karen Spencer tied the knot in 2011.

ALSO READ: Why Is Charles Spencer's Girlfriend Cat Jarman Suing His Ex-Wife Countess Karen Spencer? Lawsuit Explored