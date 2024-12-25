Charles Spencer Remembers Princess Diana Ahead Of Christmas Celebrations; Recalls Sharing ‘Quiet Moment’ At Oval Lake

Christmas is the festival of joy for most people, but for Charles Spencer and Princess Diana, the festival is linked to a sad event. With the holiday season approaching, the 9th Earl Spencer shared pictures of his ancestral home at the Oval Lake, along with a bench, which holds importance for Charles.

Taking to Instagram, the doting brother remembered Diana by recalling his quiet moments spent with his sister in the early days of childhood.

Spencer posted pictures from near the Oval Lake, where Diana was laid to rest at the age of 37. Along with the pictures, Charles wrote in the caption, "My favourite bench—a good place to sit on Christmas Eve during a quiet moment.”

The black bench in the photo is positioned in a manner that the former Princess of Wales’ portrait could be seen right above the memorial piece.

Christmas has been a sad event for the Spencers, as it made the siblings remember the time they got separated from her mother. After their parents’ divorce, Diana and Charles’ custody was handed over to their father, and the mother of two could not fight the case for her children due to the courts remaining closed on the day of the festival. Hence, the princess and Spencer spent their Christmas away from their mother.

In one of her interviews with the media portal, the late princess opened up on what her Christmas looked like back in the day. She said, “We were always shunted over to Sandringham for holidays.”

Lady Diana further added, “Used to go and see Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, the film. We hated it so much. I hated going over there. The atmosphere was always very strange when we went there, and I used to kick and fight anyone who tried to make us go over there, and Daddy was most insistent because it was rude.”

With the passing of time, nothing much changed for Diana, who hated celebrating the festival with her in-laws too.

