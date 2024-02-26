Urban One Honors 2024: Mary J Blige and Dionne Warwick Among Those Recognized This Year

The Urban One Honors is an annual awards ceremony presented by Urban One, Inc., a media company focused on African American and urban audiences. The event aims to celebrate and honor individuals who have made significant contributions to the fields of entertainment, media, music, and the community, particularly those who have had a profound impact on African American culture.

The honorees are recognized for their achievements and positive influence in various categories, such as Lifetime Achievement, Entertainment Icon, Living Legend, Generation Next, and Inspirational Impact.

Honorees for the 2024 Urban One Honors

Dionne Warwick: Lifetime Achievement Honoree

Dionne Warwick, a five-time Grammy Award-winning legend, has shaped the American pop music scene with over 60 charted hits and 100 million records sold. Beyond her musical prowess, Warwick's advocacy for global well-being and humanitarian efforts sets her apart. Her enduring impact on music and society makes her a fitting recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Honor.

Chlöe: Generation Next Honoree

Chlöe Bailey, known for her role in the musical duo Chloe x Halle, steps into the spotlight as a solo artist. With chart-topping hits and a debut album, "In Pieces," released in 2023, Chlöe represents the next generation of influential artists, making her the Generation Next Honoree.

Advertisement

Frankie Beverly: Living Legend Honoree

Frankie Beverly, the front man for Frankie Beverly and Maze, embodies the essence of a living legend. With a musical journey spanning nearly 50 years and hits like "Joy and Pain" and "Before I Let Go," Beverly's impact on the soulful sound of Black Culture is unparalleled.

Mary J. Blige: Entertainment Icon Honoree

Mary J. Blige, the Queen of Hip Hop Soul, receives the prestigious Entertainment Icon Honor. With eight multi-platinum albums, nine Grammy Awards, and a significant influence on R&B and hip-hop, Blige's immeasurable talent has shaped the cultural landscape.

Donald Lawrence: Inspirational Impact Honoree

Donald Lawrence, a multifaceted figure in gospel music, is recognized for his inspirational impact. With chart-topping hits and a career spanning over 25 years, Lawrence's contributions as a recording artist, producer, and choirmaster have left an indelible mark on the gospel industry.

How to Watch: Urban One Honors 2024

To witness this celebration of Black Excellence, tune in to TV One or CLEO TV on Sunday, February 25, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. The event can also be streamed online on Philo TV. Join us for an unforgettable evening of honoring those who have made a lasting impact on our cultural landscape.

ALSO READ: Who Was Peter 'Peetah' Morgan? Know More About The Morgan Heritage Lead Singer As He Passes Away At 46