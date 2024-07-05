Vanessa Hudgens Lashes Out At Media For Privacy Invasion After Birth Of First Child; 'We're Disappointed'

Vanessa Hudgens has confirmed that her baby has arrived by sharing an itty-bitty update on the little one’s health. But before that, she let her newly acquired maternal instincts do the talking.

Aiming at paparazzi on Thursday, July 4, the High School Musical alum took to Instagram to criticize the publication of photos revealing the birth of her first child with husband Cole Tucker. “We’re disappointed that our family’s privacy was disrespected and exploited during this very special time due to the greed of a long lens camera feeding the media,” Hudgens wrote on her Instagram Story before adding, “Despite all of this, mom, dad, and baby are happy and healthy.”

TMZ was the first to break the news of the actress and singer giving birth by publishing pictures of her leaving a hospital in Santa Monica with her newborn in her arms and Tucker by her side on July 3.

Vanessa Hudgens did not provide any additional information about her bundle of joy

Unlike most celebrity couples who become parents, the Hudgens-Tucker duo are decidedly keeping any anticipated information about their newborn a secret. As of writing this article, neither the baby’s birth date nor their gender are known. The new parents also kept away from posting any cutesy tiny hand or feet pictures on Instagram, much to the dismay of their fans.

As for the TMZ pictures mentioned above, Hudgens, 35, was seen being wheeled out of the hospital in a blue wheelchair with her baby clutched close to her heart. Cole Tucker, the MLB player whom she married in December 2023, stood close to his wife and child on their way out of a Santa Monica healthcare facility on Wednesday, July 3, which also happened to be his 28th birthday.

Advertisement

Hudgens shared a birthday tribute for her husband the day prior, writing, “Happy birthday to my slice of heaven.”

The actress, who recently appeared alongside Will Smith in Bad Boys: Ride or Die, shared a carousel of cute pictures of her husband, crediting him for making the world a brighter place by just being himself.

Hudgens has kept her family life away from media scrutiny for most parts

After dating her High School Musical co-star Zac Efron for a long time and Austin Butler after she broke up with him, it made sense for Hudgens to get married to the baseball player in an intimate wedding ceremony attended by 100 of their closest friends and family members in December last year.

The same went for the birth of her first child. Hudgens kept her pregnancy a secret despite intense speculation about her expecting a baby. She only revealed it in March 2024 while hosting the Academy Awards red carpet. For the coveted event, the then-mom-to-be chose a body-fitting, floor-length gown by Vera Wang that glamorously put her baby bump on display for the world.

Advertisement

Well, as they navigate their busy new roles as parents, we offer our warmest congratulations to the newest Tinseltown parents!

ALSO READ: Vanessa Hudgens And Cole Tucker Welcome First Child; High School Musical Alum And MLB Star Spotted Leaving Hospital With Newborn