EXCLUSIVE: Jenna Ortega Opens Up About Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Casting, Second Collab With Tim Burton And Working With Winona Ryder

Jenna Ortega is set to take over our screens in another Tim Burton classic! The Wednesday actress is part of the star-studded cast of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, a sequel to the 1988 dark fantasy comedy starring Michael Keaton in the titular role alongside Alec Baldwin, Geena Davis, Winona Ryder, Catherine O'Hara and other stars.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice marks Ortega's second collaboration with Burton after Netflix blockbuster Wednesday. The 21-year-old plays the role of Astrid Deetz, Lydia's daughter and Delia's stepgranddaughter, in the sequel. Ahead of the release of the movie, Pinkvilla exclusively spoke to Jenna Ortega about her casting process, her reaction to Beetlejuice Beetlejuice script, her second collaboration with Tim Burton and much more.

What was the casting process like for you?

Tim wanted to meet with me and we had been meeting and discussing the second season of Wednesday for a while. So, when he asked to meet with him again, I thought that we were discussing that. I had this notebook with pages of ideas that I had for the second season. And then he just kind of gave me the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice script and we went from there. He said, “If you’re interested, you’re interested. If you’re not, no worries. Don’t worry about it.”

The script was really, really funny. I remember being hesitant, because the first one is such a classic. You don’t want to ruin anything or mess things up. But with the original cast coming back, and Tim, obviously… He was really, really passionate about it. It’s something that he’s wanted to do for years. And with the experiences I had on the set, I feel really, really good about it.

So, with Wednesday, this is your second collaboration with Tim. What’s it like working with him again?

I would say collaborating with Tim for the second time now, I think it’s pretty similar to the first time in terms of… he just trusts you, whoever he casts. You’re allowed to make awful decisions and you’re allowed to make funny decisions—he just kind of encourages you to do what you want, but he always guides you in the right direction. He’s very obviously excited and I feel he’s been really, really, especially creative this time around.

What was your first reaction reading the script?

I remember when I read the script, I had just come from meeting with Tim, and I was sitting on rocks at the beach. And I sat there on the beach in the sun during the winter, so it was cold. But I was reading about all these characters that I had grown up watching and had been familiar with all my life.

I just remember feeling really nostalgic and happy, and excited, more than anything. Regardless of whether or not I was going to be a part of it, I felt like, “This is going to be a good one.”

So, what’s it like, having Winona Ryder as Astrid’s mom?

I’ve been a fan of Winona for a very long time. I think she’s worked on some of the coolest projects. I feel anytime I see a film that I’m interested in, she just appears. And I think, “Oh, of course! She was a part of that.” She truly has been one of the sweetest coworkers I’ve ever had.

I feel like I’ve learned so much from her. And she’s so giving and so vulnerable, but just a really good person. I never knew if I would have the opportunity to work with her, but I’m really grateful and glad that I did. And I would love, love, love, kill to work with her again.

Astrid is about the same age as her mom, Lydia, when we met her in the first film. Now, Lydia has gone on to become famous for communicating with ghosts. With everything she goes through in this crazy story, what do you think we would find Astrid doing if we were to meet her in 20 or so years?

In 20 years, Astrid would be an activist and philanthropist, doing work for the rainforest. And a little bit hippie!

If you were to discover a perfectly crafted model of a town in your attic, what would it be and who would you hope to summon from it if you could?

The story of Alice in Wonderland has always been really exciting to me—I’d summon Alice and then force her to take me into her world down the rabbit hole.

If you were to somehow summon a portal to the Afterlife and go through, what would your version of the afterlife look like?

I can’t envision another Afterlife other than Tim’s! This movie is so ingrained in my childhood and my work that my brain refuses to go elsewhere!

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice premiered at the 81st Venice International Film Festival on August 28, 2024. It is set to release on screens across India on September 6, 2024. In addition to Jenna Ortega, the movie stars Justin Theroux, Monica Bellucci and Willem Dafoe. Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, and Catherine O'Hara reprises their roles alongside the new cast.

