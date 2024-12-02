Venom War Ends With Eddie Brock Becoming Carnage; Learn How It Happened Here

The Venom War turns out to be one of the most mind-altering events in the Marvel comics. With a lot at stake, the comic series had everyone surprised as Eddie Brock has now become Carnage.

Venom War #5 created by Al Ewing and Ian Coello got us the final battle between the King in Black and the villainous Meridus. For the unversed, Meridus is the alternate future version of Eddie and the one who had unleashed the Zombiotes- the symbiote zombies, who reanimated the dead and possessed the living.

In the events of the comic, we see Eddie’s son, Dylan wage war against his father over who should have Venom. However, Venom bonds with both Eddie and Dylan linking their minds.

Meanwhile, Flash Thompson’s Agent Anti-Venom used his healing powers, working with King in Black to cure the Zombiotes.

However, we then see carnage giving Meridus All-Blood the Necrospear, which is just a counterpart of Knull’s All-Black the Necrosword.

Meridus then uses this weapon to corrupt Eddie and also poison symbiotes hive. In an attempt to stop the infection from spreading, Dylan then stabs his own father with the codex blade. This cuts Eddie from the hive, making him a powerless human. The event also kills the King in black.

However, this doesn’t stop Meridus from hunting Venom to remake a Venomverse with his Zombiotes, corrupting Venom with Necrospear. This is when Old Man Venom (Dylan from an alternate future) fires his secret weapon, Eganrac, which is an Anti-Carnage weapon, which if read backwards spells Carnage.

Old Man Venom fires the weapon at Venom-clad, coating the black symbiote in gold.

“The gold resists red — and more than that. We can feel it on the deep levels of our being,” Venom-Dylan thinks as gold Venom could withstand the corrupt touch of Necrosword.

This is when a powerless Eddie distracts Meridus so that Gold Venom can stab him with the Necrospear. As Meridus dies, even the Zombiotes meet their end.

However in this battle, even Venom dies, ejecting Dylan and bidding him goodbye saying, “I love you, son.”

Next, we see in Venom War #5 that Eddie is brutally wounded by Meridus, dragging himself to the same church where he bonded with Venom. He is then approached by Carnage, stating that he had put too much of himself into the Necrospear and now with All-Blood destroyed, the red symbiote was dying as well.

Carnage also tells Eddie that it felt Venom die, saying, “You’re dying. I’m dying. What choice do we have?”

Soon, we see Eddie Brock is now reborn but a Carnage.

