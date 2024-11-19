Doctor Doom Has New Adventures Ahead Of Him In One World Under Doom With Courting THIS Strong Mutant

Doctor Doom has always been a character of interest. While having some of the most intriguing powers and being of royal blood, he has had cruel intentions, which sometimes even seemed practical. However, in the upcoming series, the villain, who is also sometimes an anti-hero, has a long road ahead.

Moreover, Victor von Doom might court the mutant and the goddess, Storm.

Get ready for One World Under Doom, a comic series that is being penned by Ryan North along with artist R.B. Silva.

The aforementioned series will be a nine-issue comic, in which we will experience Doctor Doom’s reign, as he will even enter the tie-in series and tie-in issues of some already running comic series.

The series One World Under Doom has been reported to have crossovers with the Fantastic Four, X-Factor, Doom Academy, and Storm.

For those who do not know, Storm is a recently launched solo series brought up by the creative team of Murewa Ayodele, who was behind I Am Iron Man, as well as Lucas Werneck, whose previous credits include Fall of the House of X.

The Doctor Doom-focused series will talk about the events after Victor von Doom takes Doctor Strange’s mantle as the Sorcerer Supreme in an attempt to save the Marvel Universe from an eternal night, with vampires on the hunt.

The comic series will show Doom misusing his new powers following the events of Blood Hunt and come up with One World Under Doom.

This is where the villain will try to reign and become the Emperor of the World and ruler of a new United Latveria. His further plans also include forcing his enemies to submit before him while also trying to make Ororo Munroe his bride.

While we have seen the Strom as a goddess, a thief in the previous life, an X-Man, while also fighting alongside the Avengers and then even becoming the Queen of Wakanda, it will be an intriguing quest to see how Victor von Doom makes her his own.

Meanwhile, even Strom is experiencing her own life as she has established the Strom Sanctuary in the skies above Atlanta, while even declaring herself as the protector of Earth and its nurturer.

All of this happened in Storm (Vol. 5) #1.

One World Under Doom #1 will be out on January 22, 2025.

