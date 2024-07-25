‘Very Excited For The Opportunity’: Keanu Reeves Explores New Creative Horizons With Debut Novel

The well-loved 59-year-old actor Keanu Reeves is exploring new creative paths in his first book, The Book of Elsewhere. It’s a historical fantasy novel that Reeves wrote with China Miéville to complement his popular comic book series, BRZRKR.

The creative process and inspiration

He recently talked about this creative trip with The New York Times. When speaking about the inspiration behind it, he said: “It surprised me in the creative act, what gets revealed to oneself.” In addition, the actor considered it as an inner dialogue through which he could explore some deeper thoughts on personal and existential matters.

“Maybe the creative act is a kind of talking, you know,” he pondered. “And so maybe I have father issues and mother issues. And maybe I think about death.” He also adds, “Maybe I don’t understand the violence of the world. I don’t understand that we all know we’re going to die, and we kill each other over things that are, perhaps as you look back at them, not so important.”

Personal tragedies and philosophical musings

Significant personal tragedies have turned him into who he is today. He lost his closest friend River Phoenix to drugs at age 23 in 1993. Jennifer Syme died after giving birth to their dead child Ava then losing her life again in a car accident in 2001.

His past relationship with these events doesn’t necessarily indicate any connection with his novel but rather shows how much he longs to understand love and death. Reeves says, "Maybe I wonder about love. And the power of it. Why is death so strong and love so frail, and yet it’s the strongest force on the planet?”

Advertisement

Collaboration with China Miéville

On Good Morning America, Reeves announced his new book revealing his collaboration with Miéville. He said, “I'm very excited for the opportunity to announce that I've partnered with one of my favorite authors, China Miéville, on the novel The Book of Elsewhere.”

According to Reeves in a press release, it was Miéville’s clear vision for the story and his approach towards the BRZRKR world. Reeves expressed that China’s vision thrilled him and he felt so privileged to be part of this collaborative process.

Regarding the BRZRKR universe, The Book of Elsewhere is a continuation of an immortal warrior’s journey through different periods. This book signifies a new and exciting phase in Reeves’ varied career.

If you are interested in finding out more about Keanu Reeves’ creative writing ideas, you can buy his new work The Book of Elsewhere right now from all good booksellers.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Keanu Reeves Reveals He Thinks About Death All The Time: 'I'm 59, so...'