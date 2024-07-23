'Doesn't Sound That Great': Keanu Reeves Reacts To Political Interpretation Of The Matrix’s 'Red Pill' Metaphor

Hollywood icon and action movie superstar, Keanu Reeves has reacted to the alt-right interpretation of The Matrix, one of his biggest hits. The red and blue pills are famous symbols from the science fiction movie The Matrix, which came out in 1999. The pills show a choice between embracing a painful reality (red) or continuing to live in blissful ignorance (blue).

The red pill in particular has acquired a variety of philosophical and social connotations since the release of The Matrix, particularly among alt-right circles and online groups.

Keanu Reeves reacts to political interpretation of The Matrix’s 'Red Pill' metaphor

Recently, Reeves was questioned about his opinions on this political side of the film, which is now widely regarded as a masterpiece, and using the concept of "red pills" as a stand-in for having to face uncomfortable or challenging realities.

Neo, the reluctant hero of Reeves, is presented with two pills by Morpheus, the leader of the freedom fighters, in the film. The blue pill will cause Neo to wake up safely in his bed, while the red pill will mark the beginning of his awakening and enable him to realize how deep the rabbit hole goes.

According to Guardian, Reeves added, “Aaah. It doesn’t sound that great to me? But I don’t know. It’s art, right? So I don’t know. I mean, it’s like ... yeah. I guess people ... yeah. Take it and run with it ..."

Reeves acknowledges that art is subjective and leaves room for personal interpretation, but he seemed unhappy about the way some political parties have used it. Conspiracy theorists, men's rights advocates, and far-right organizations have all employed the red pill as well as to the alt-right to disparage certain liberal concepts and ideals.

Keanu Reeves' upcoming project

Director Drew Goddard is now working on a fifth film in the Matrix franchise. Meanwhile, Keanu Reeves is working on several projects, which include Sonic the Hedgehog 3, in which he will play Shadow, Jonah Hill's dark comedy Outcome, the comedy Good Fortune, and a comeback as John Wick in the spinoff Ballerina.

