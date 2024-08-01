Very Special To Watch': Pink Shares Heartfelt Post Praising Daughter Willow's Bye, Bye Birdie Performance

Pop star Pink recently took to social media to express her pride and joy over her daughter Willow's performance in the school musical Bye Bye Birdie. Willow, who is 12 years old, had a major role in the show and showcased her talents on stage, making Pink and her fans incredibly happy and excited.

On Sunday, July 28th, Pink’s husband, Carey Hart, shared a series of heartwarming photos on Instagram capturing Willow in costume, complete with a vibrant red wig and a pink tulle skirt, embodying her character in the production. The pictures also showed Willow singing and dancing with her friends, highlighting her commitment and talent in the performing arts.

Carey Hart proudly cheers daughter Willow's theater success in Bye Bye Birdie

On Instagram, Carey Hart shared his excitement about his daughter’s accomplishments, saying, "I’m beyond proud of my lil girl, Willow. She just wrapped up her 4-night theater production of Bye Bye Birdie, and she killed it." He praised her bravery and her ability to fully embrace her character onstage, noting her significant improvement over the past five years. Carey expressed his enthusiasm for Willow’s future, hoping to see her on Broadway one day due to her dedication and talent in theater.

Advertisement

Pink, known for her energetic performances and music, has been a strong supporter of Willow’s passion for the arts. Recently, she told PEOPLE magazine that Willow is increasingly interested in musical theater and aims to pursue it as a career. Pink has been actively helping Willow explore her passion by collaborating on music projects and discussing Willow’s future in theater. Their close relationship highlights Pink’s commitment to encouraging Willow’s dreams in the performing arts.

Pink is incredibly proud of her daughter Willow’s achievements in the performing arts. Recently, she shared a touching video on Instagram from her Summer Carnival tour, where Pink and Willow are seen chatting backstage in a loving and playful manner. Pink jokes about being apart for a while and asks Willow what she plans to do when they return home, highlighting her supportive nature and the close bond they share.

During their interview, Willow discussed her passion for theater, particularly her role in Bye Bye Birdie. Pink was thrilled to see Willow’s enthusiasm and has encouraged her to explore various aspects of performing arts, showing her dedication to supporting Willow’s interests and dreams.

Advertisement

Pink and Willow Hart share a passion for theater

Pink recently shared on Instagram her pride in Willow's dedication and progress, expressing full support for her daughter's aspiration to perform on Broadway. She praised Willow's hard work and commitment to achieving her goals, demonstrating her belief in Willow and her encouragement for her journey in the performing arts.

The story of Willow and Pink reflects their strong family support and shared love for art. With her parents' constant encouragement, Willow continues to grow as a theater artist, showcasing her talents on stage. Their combined passion for the arts and their close mother-daughter relationship serve as an inspiring example of dedication and love for creative pursuits.

ALSO READ: ‘Fam Bam Love': Scott Disick Shares PIC With Daughter Penelope And Son Reign On His New Cybertruck