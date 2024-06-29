'I Promised I Wouldn't Cry': Pink Shares Emotional Reaction To Daughter Willow's Final Shows On Tour

Pink and Willow recently shared a very emotional moment. On June 28, the singer uploaded a tender video on Instagram. It was at this point that Willow’s time with Pink’s Summer Carnival Tour came to an end.

A moving farewell

Pink and Willow have a heartfelt conversation backstage in the clip. Jokingly, Pink asks Willow why she is leaving and what she will do when she reaches home. According to her, the Bye Bye Birdie production for Willow is exciting.

Remembering the first time the daughter acted in Mamma Mia, Pink recalled, “You fell in love with Mamma Mia! I remember when you came out on stage for the first time in Mamma Mia! and I was like, 'Who is that person?' I had never seen you so big and like, your energy was six times your body, it was amazing. I was blown away.”

Dreams of broadway

Willow had shared her aspirations of being an actress and getting to Broadway someday. Pink wholeheartedly supports her daughter's dreams. “You have your own lane and you want to be in it and I love that for you," she tells Willow. Additionally, watching her grow up and find herself has been insane according to Pink.

Finally, jokingly Pink tells Willow “Get off my tour, you’re fired!” The video ends with Pink’s caption reflecting her mixed feelings “I promised I wouldn’t cry. I DID NOT however, promise I wouldn’t hyperventilate through our hug.”

She continues, “It’s wild to watch your children grow up and out of you, but I’m beyond proud. We all are. I’m gonna miss you so much.”

A star of tomorrow

During an interview with PEOPLE earlier, Pink had talked about Willow's future ambitions regarding Broadway. Pink told PEOPLE they were learning a new song together during their chat and described Willow’s skill set.

“She's got a voice, man. She's a little bird,” Pink said. Besides theater, Willow has other interests. She started dreaming of becoming a trauma surgeon after watching Grey’s Anatomy.

As she continues on with her tour, Pink will be there as a proud and supportive mom always looking forward to seeing what the future has in store for her talented daughter.

