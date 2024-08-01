‘Fam Bam Love': Scott Disick Shares PIC With Daughter Penelope And Son Reign On His New Cybertruck

Scott Disick, 41, was seen driving his Tesla Cybertruck with his two children, Penelope Scotland (12) and Reign Aston (9), on Monday, July 29. The reality TV celebrity, best known for his role on The Kardashians, documented the outing with images and videos on Instagram.

Disick, who sat in the front seat with Penelope and Reign in the back, captioned one shot with the words "family love." Penelope was seen flashing a peace sign, while Reign was wearing black sunglasses.

Family moments with Scott Disick and Reign

Disick posted a video of himself driving on Instagram Stories, with Penelope and Reign riding along in the backseat. He made reference to the Central Cee and Lil Baby song BAND4BAND on the soundtrack. Disick nodded on the video and commented on how much fun their dinner drive had been, while Reign gave a hand signal that is typical of the West Coast.

Disick, who was in a long-term relationship with Kourtney Kardashian Barker in the past, is the father of Penelope and Reign, in addition to their 14-year-old son Mason Dash. Disick also shared a second image of Reign driving the futuristic vehicle.

In one beautiful picture, Disick and Reign were securely seated on a magnificent Tesla car. "Next stop, outer space 🪐," the caption said, perfectly capturing their excitement and spirit of adventure as they traveled together. Wearing fashionable sunglasses, the father and son gave off a relaxed and easygoing vibe while they posed for pictures.

Capturing parenthood: Scott Disick's heartfelt moments

Another photo that Disick shared of himself and his daughter, Penelope, showed him waving peace signs from the back of a vehicle. The statement, "Rollin with my homie," whimsically expressed their close bond and laid-back demeanor and highlighted how much they appreciated life's small pleasures.

Fans were moved by a heartfelt moment he had with his eldest son, Mason. Mason had fallen asleep on a flight, according to Disick, who referred to him as "young blood knocked" and "the best companion for life." This personal photo captured a journey of development and friendship experienced by father and son, highlighting their emotional bond.

Disick's posts not only highlight his position as a dedicated father but also provide peeks into the daily joys and thrills of parenting. His Instagram page has become a canvas for recording genuine family experiences, ranging from elegant excursions to serene vacation vistas, with each photograph connecting with love and genuineness.

As a prominent person, Disick's portrayal of parenthood not only captivates his audience but also serves as a reminder of the common joys of family life.

