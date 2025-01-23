Viola Davis, Cynthia Erivo, Idris Elba, Amandla Stenberg and More Set To Star in Tomi Adeyemi's Epic Fantasy Children of Blood and Bone Adaptation

Paramount Pictures has revealed the lead cast and release date for its adaptation of the highly anticipated adaptation of Children of Blood and Bone by Gina Prince-Bythewood. The epic fantasy movie is based on the best-seller novel trilogy by Tomi Adeyemi that hit the bookshelves in 2018.

Children of Blood and Bone's adaptation will hit the silver screen on January 15, 2027. Adeyemi took to Instagram to share her excitement over the cast via a reel announcing the stellar lineup to her followers.

Viola Davis will star as Mama Agba, Idris Elba will play Lekan, and Wicked's Cynthia Erivo will take on the role of Admiral Kaea. Thuso Mbedu of The Woman King will play Zélie. Alongside her is Amandla Stenberg of The Hate U Give as Princess Amari, Damson Idris will portray Prince Inan, and Tosin Cole stars as Tzain.

Lashana Lynch is set to step into the role of Zélie's mother Jumoke Adebola while Chiwetel Ejiofor will play King Saran. Adeyemi has also confirmed on her social media reel that Regina King will star as Queen Nehanda.

The filming will reportedly start in South Africa. Meanwhile, there are still castings to be finalized for other locations in Nigeria. Adeyemi also mentioned in her caption, "We’ll be sharing more Nigerian castings and results from the open call soon!!"

Set in an African-inspired fictional kingdom called Orïsha, the story is of Zélie and her brother Tzain fighting against a tyrannical king, who stole all magic from them. The epic fantasy story which evolves into a three-part novel delves into the themes of oppression, resilience, and reclaiming cultural heritage.

Children of Blood and Bone director Gina Prince-Bythewood is reportedly elated about this project, not only because it's culturally relevant, but also for the talent pool behind it.

