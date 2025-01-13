Wicked Star Cynthia Erivo Reveals Why She Wants to Play Marvel's Storm in X-Men Reboot
Cynthia Erivo wants to tap into the greater complexities of Marvel's Storm. Read on to know what she said about her dream role.
Wicked star Cynthia Erivo revealed her interest in playing the iconic mutant, Storm in Marvel Studios' highly anticipated X-Men reboot. She called Ororo Munroe her "dream role" to play.
Speaking to the National Board of Review, she explained what draws her in the most about the famous comic book character. She is in awe of the character and how it offers the potential for greater depth in storytelling.
According to Comicbookmovie, Erivo said, "I really want to play Storm." She believes that the grandeur and inner complexities that character has to offer are largely untapped.
She added, "I know it sounds frivolous, but I think we haven't uncovered how grand she is and all of that inner turmoil that she has, so I think there's a world where we could do something like that."
Previously, Halle Berry portrayed Ororo Munroe a.k.a. Storm in X-Men, X2: X-Men United, X-Men: The Last Stand, and X-Men: Days of Future Past. In 2016, Alexandra Shipp took on the role of Storm in X-Men: Apocalypse.
Marvel Studios has been working steadily on its X-Men reboot. Michael Lesslie is reportedly writing the script at present, while the search for a director is still ongoing.
Meanwhile, alongside Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo will return in the sequel of her successful musical Wicked: For Good on November 21, 2025.
