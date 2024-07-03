Who Is Connor Cruise? All About Tom Cruise And Nicole Kidman's Son Amid Latest Report Of Outing With Dad

On Friday, June 28, Tom Cruise, a devoted father of three, was spotted in Central London with his son Connor. The 61-year-old Top Gun: Maverick actor was seen exiting a helicopter with his son, 29, following closely behind. The well-known actor and his son are close, as evidenced by their public appearance.

Tom waved to passersby while dressed casually in jeans, an off-white fitted top, and sunglasses. His laid-back demeanor stood in stark contrast to Connor's sports-inspired outfit, which included sneakers, pants, a black hoodie, and a navy baseball cap.

Tom Cruise and son Connor enjoy rare public outing

The father-son team showed off their close relationship and gave fans a peek into their personal lives during their outing. Seldom do we see the two in public together. Cruise was photographed in public six months earlier with Connor and his sister, Isabella "Bella," who is thirty-one years old.

The group was pictured together in a December Instagram snap that former NFL player Derrick Brooks posted. With his daughter peeking from the rear of the group shot, Cruise was positioned front and center with his son in the picture.

With his ex-wife Nicole Kidman, Cruise has two older children; with his ex-wife Katie Holmes, he has an 18-year-old daughter named Suri.

The Mission Impossible actor was spotted out and about at a Los Angeles Dodgers game in October 2021 with his son. The two were previously pictured together in London in October 2019.

Connor Cruise: Life and Updates

Bella frequently posts artwork on Instagram, but her brother mainly updates admirers with pictures of him fishing or golfing when he goes outside. Connor stated that he last posted on Instagram in April 2023, when he shared a photo of himself at Belleair, Florida's Pelican Golf Club. He mentioned that he had smiled for the camera and was appropriately dressed for a round of golf.

In 2022, Connor captioned a photo of himself and friends fishing with "🏌️‍♂️⛳️." This was his first caption since.. Although the eldest son of Cruise has dabbled in acting and DJing, he is rarely seen in public these days.

According to a source who spoke with PEOPLE in 2018, Connor leads a simple life in Clearwater. “His life is deep-sea fishing. He seems to be quite popular and has lots of friends." Cruise's daughter Suri recently received her high school diploma from New York City.

