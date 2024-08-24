WandaVision Season 2: Scarlet Witch Returns; Here’s What We Know

It’s now reported that the MCU might be bringing back Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch in an upcoming Vision TV series. Since the events of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Wanda Maximoff’s fate has been a topic of speculation among fans. Although it was established that Scarlet Witch died in the Phase 4 film, superhero movies are known for their plot twists, where death is rarely the end.

According to Deadline, Marvel Studios is considering reintroducing Olsen as Scarlet Witch, potentially reuniting her with Paul Bettany's Vision in the new series. While Marvel Studios and Disney+ have not yet commented on these reports, the potential return of Scarlet Witch aligns with the intertwined history of these characters.

If it was a maxed-out vision, it would likely not be a surprise if Wanda Maximoff did appear in the Vision series. The connection between Wanda and Vision has been, of course, so close ever since Avengers: Age of Ultron. It is, in fact, one of the longest-lasting and most deeply invested connections in all of the MCU, coming to a close with the rapturously acclaimed series WandaVision. That Olsen and Bettany will, in this instance, also share the screen once again feels like a kind of natural progression, in that the storyline serves to continue to deal with Vision's questions about existence that were brought about in series 1 of WandaVision.

Although fans are demanding some time now for a solo film of Scarlet Witch, the rumors concerning her return in the Vision series made the reception even more ecstatic. The movie Deadline News came out and a wave of excitement surged; shortly thereafter, "Scarlet Witch" was trending. The audience is drooling to see how much more Wanda's character would be developed across the MCU—through this new series or any other projects in work.

This is not officially confirmed, but many fans feel that Elizabeth Olsen will return to the MCU via the imminent Agatha All Along spin-off from Disney's WandaVision. It was earlier reported that nine WandaVision stars were going to return for the upcoming series.

