WandaVision Season 2: Is James Spader Returning as Ultron? All We Know So Far

It’s a good day for all Marvel fans. An untitled Vision series sequel to WandaVision has been announced, and the MCU fandom cannot stop going gaga over it. There have been rumors about Elizabeth Olsen returning as Wanda or Scarlett Witch after going through a suspicious death in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. However, reports have confirmed James Spader’s return as Ultron.

The Emmy-winning actor is going to voice the supervillain, Ultron, 10 years after he was first featured in Avengers: Age of Ultron in 2015. It’s definitely going to be as iconic as possible. Paul Bettany will also be returning as the main cast member as Vision, who fell in love with Wanda Maximoff, died while his mind stone got destroyed in Avengers: Infinity War, and came back to life via Wanda’s magic. Vision went through quite a rollercoaster ride.

However, at the end of WandaVision, we get a glimpse of the newly rebuilt ghostly white Vision who is going to “presumably explore his new purpose in life.” The Hex Vision had restored the original data into the White Vision making him remember his relationship with Wanda and all about the mindstone. The untitled Vision sequel which is referred to as Vision Quest (not the official title) will get a 2025 release on Disney+. The series is getting helmed by Terry Matalas, popularly known for Star Trek: Picard, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Now to this mix, Ultron, the supervillain who went on a mission to destroy humanity, will return. The sentient, created by Tony Stark aka Iron Man as a defense program, tapped into the darkness and turned against humanity. Ultron then created Vision but before he could fill up with his own destructive thoughts, the Avengers had taken his body from Ultron. He was given consciousness via AI J.A.R.V.I.S with the help of Bruce Baner aka Hulk and Tony. He became neither like Ultron nor like J.A.R.V.I.S and helped the Avengers to go against his “dad” (Ultron) to save the Earth. In the movie, James Spader voiced the character.

Now, in Avengers: Age of Ultron, we saw the supervillain facing his end. So, how he would be back in the Vision series and how his relationship with Vision will be, is quite a question. This untitled series is the third part of the trilogy which started with WandaVision, continuing with Agatha All Along featuring Kathryn Hahn in the titular role, and the Vision series. The second part is all set to premiere in September on Disney+.

James Spader is a popular Hollywood actor with a great career graph. From featuring in Pretty in Pink to starring in TV shows like Boston Legal, The Blacklist, and others, he has showcased quite a bit of versatility over the years.

Let us know your thoughts about James Spader returning as Ultron in WandaVision season 2. Also, do you think we will get a glimpse of Elizabeth Olsen as the Scarlet Witch?

