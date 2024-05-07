Nia Sharma shares BTS glimpse from Suhaagan Chudail sets; talks about her 'issues'

Nia Sharma took to social media to share a glimpse of the behind the scene preps for the promo of her upcoming show, Suhaagan Chudail.

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
Written by Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui , Journalist
Published on May 07, 2024 | 01:13 PM IST | 410
Nia Sharma
Nia Sharma (PC: Nia Sharma's Instagram stories)

One of the most talked about upcoming TV shows is Suhaagan Chudail which is produced by the makers of popular shows like Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga and Alibaba: Daastan-E-Kabul. The show will be fantasy-based and will feature the popular Nia Sharma in the titular role. The promo of the show is out and now the Naagin actress took to social media to share the glimpses from the sets of the show.

Nia Sharma poses with the Suhaagan Chudail's promo team.

The Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai actress took to social media to share the behind the scene glimpses from the sets of Suhaagan Chudail. The promo featured the entry of Sharma in the titular role as the narrator mentions that the lovers have to safeguard their partners because Suhaagan Chudail is here to break the alliances of couples. 

In the video shared by Nia, she can be seen posing for some pictures while she was conscious about her belly fat. She wrote a funky caption on the video that read, "I got separate issues in life."

Take a look at the stories shared by Nia Sharma on Instagram stories:

Nia Sharma's Instagram stories

Nia Sharma's Suhaagan Chudail

Apart from Nia Sharma, Suhaagan Chudail also features actors like Zayn Ibad Khan and Debachandrima Roy. Pinkvilla had exclusively reported that actress Aradhana Sharma will be seen playing a negative character who will support Suhaagan Chudail (Nia Sharma) in the show, as the story will progress. We also reported about actor Sachin Khurana playing a pivotal role in the project. He will play Zayn's onscreen father who will be a strict patriarch of the family.

The promo of Suhaagan Chudail

The promo of the show raised the temperatures as it featured Nia Sharma looking stunning in the red-hot ensemble which gave the Naagin vibes. The show is said to be released soon.

Credits: Nia Sharma's Instagram
