‘Wanted To Be Transparent': Miranda Derrick Received Death Threats After Dancing For The Devil Release

Miranda Derrick, the TikTok celebrity and dancer, has been the talk of the town ever since the release of the Netflix docuseries Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult. She has now claimed that she and her husband James "BDash" Derrick have been receiving death threats and hate emails following its release.

One of the subjects of the series, Derrick, had previously spoken about the show soon after its release calling it one-sided and denying her family’s claims that she is a part of a cult. Let us check out what Derric has to say about the alleged threats and about her relationship with her family.

What is the Netflix documentary Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult about?

Premiered on May 29, the three-episode docuseries follows a group of dancers who found popularity on TikTok associated with a talent management company called 7M. Among these dancers were the “inseparable” Wilking sisters, Miranda and Melanie, who raked in millions of followers on the short-form video-hosting platform and brand partnerships.

However, in 2019, Miranda began to distance herself from her close-knit family and spend more time with representatives of the church-affiliated talent management firm. Directed by Derek Doneen, Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult focuses on Derrick's story, along with the several other dancers who, like her, became entangled in the Los Angeles-based 7M Films management firm under owner Robert Shinn. In 2022, Melanie and the parents of the sisters, Kelly and Dean, caused a stir when they openly said that 7M was a cult and that Derrick was being used as a prop.

Advertisement

The docuseries features interviews with the Wilking family and testimonies of other dancers and members who fled the agency. It will be submitted to be nominated for the upcoming News & Documentary Emmy Awards, the streaming giant confirmed to Variety.

Miranda Derrick wanted to be “transparent and vulnerable” with her fans

Derrick, who has 1.7 million on Instagram and 2.7 million followers on TikTok, took to social media on June 10 and shared a video where she spoke about her concerns regarding her and her husband’s security. It was through James, who Derrick claims to be a popular Krump dancer, that she was introduced to Shinn’s 7M in 2019. Following this, they collaborated as a trio along with Melanie and eventually began dating.

She began the video by saying, “I know I don’t normally make this kind of content. I just wanted to be transparent and a little vulnerable with you. Before this documentary, my husband and I felt safe.” But, she continued that, following the release of Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult they feel like their lives “have been put in danger.”

Advertisement

In the video, Derrick claimed that both of them have been followed and stalked in their cars and “received hate mail, death threats, people have been sending us messages to commit suicide.” Derrick continued to give examples, seemingly from screenshots of texts she had been sent. One of them is a woman who asked Derrick to get security because she said, “I’m going to come and get you” in case she spotted Derrick on the street. She read out another threat loud on the video: “If I see you walking on the sidewalk, I’m going to come and shove you in the trunk of my car.”

Miranda Derrick blamed her family for participating in the documentary

While towards the end of the documentary, Derrick and her family seem to be making some progress toward reconciliation, the family in the show believes that this is all being done at the behest of the accused cult leader to create the impression that he is not separating his young members from their families.

Advertisement

However, in the Instagram video, the TikToker further accused her family and said that it is beyond her understanding how her sister Melanie and parents believed that this documentary would in any way improve their relationship or be of any good to her. She also hinted that the current open communication between them might be closed going forward. For the past few years, Derrick said she has been spending private time with her family to work on her relationship with her sister and parents, make amends, and rebuild what has been damaged. “I’ve been loving getting together, laughing, just enjoying each other’s company. And this documentary has made it very difficult to continue doing that,” she said

ALSO READ: 'The Documentary Is A One-Sided Story': TikToker Miranda Reacts To Allegations About Being Involved In Alleged Cult On Dancing For The Devil