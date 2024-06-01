Dancing For The Devil: Is The 7M TikTok Cult Still Active? Here's What We Know

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to abuse and sexual harassment.

Netflix’s latest true-crime endeavor, Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult has got the internet buzzing. At the center of it is Robert Shinn, founder of 7M Films and also the pastor of the Shekinah Church in Los Angeles. He is facing allegations of sexual abuse, fraud, and oppresional activities through his “cult” masquerading as the talent management company 7M.

The three-part Netflix docuseries seeks to expose the wrongdoings of the Korean businessman and his affiliates, as several former 7M clients, mostly social media influencers and dancers, are speaking out against his whereabouts. They claim that 7M is more of a cult than a talent management company that abuses the dancers through brainwashing and manipulation. Now that the documentary is out, the question arises - is 7M still active?

Where do 7M and Robert Shinn stand now?

Despite the many allegations taking centerstage and a civil lawsuit backed by multiple former 7M members ready to go to trial next year, there's no evidence of any action being taken against Robert Shinn and his cult start-up. However, investigations are underway. As per reports, the Shekinah church does not have a physical location, or scheduled service times but is identified only by a church slash office in LA.

The Daily Beast, who had previously covered a please-come-home video by parents of a 7M-managed dancer, Miranda Wilking (now Derrick), reported in March 2022, “(The church) seems to have no set service times, no social media accounts, and no physical church venue, just a Santa Ana office space that also houses 7M Films.”

Following the outcry against 7M’s questionable activities, a rep for both Shinn and 7M was forced to comment on the escalating situation. The rep condemned the former members and families’ claims against the company and leader Robert Shinn. Finally, they vowed support for Miranda Wilking’s future endeavors, suggesting that 7M won’t stop functioning, per The Daily Mail.

What is 7M Films?

The Santa Ana office that serves as both the Shekinah Church as well as the 7M office is evidence of the fact that the boundaries between both are blurry. Reports suggest Robert Shinn became a self-proclaimed ‘man of God’ back in 1994, and founded the talent management company 7M Films in 2021, per Glamour.

However, not much has been revealed about the LA-based talent-scouting endeavor besides an official website that boasts of a clientele growth from 1.78 million to 10.42 million. It also accredits its authenticity by associating with pro dancers, actors, models, and musicians, but information on getting on board with them is scarce. Likewise, joining the church also isn’t simple. According to former 7M members, the church became an invite-only in 2021, per the documentary.

Speaking of the church, Shinn reportedly abused other individuals similarly by associating them with the church since 1999, per The Daily Beast. It weighs on the situation given most of the Shekinah members were also a part of 7M and contradicts the rep’s statement claiming that there is no “business affiliation between the two entities.”

Former 7M members besides the Wilking sisters are Kevin “Konkrete” Davis, Kailea Gray, Kylie Douglas, and Aubrey Fisher.

Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult is available to stream on Netflix.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same

