'It Was An Identity Crutch': Sheryl Crow Says She Turned To Music To Avoid Drinking And Smoking Like Her Friends

Sheryl Crow found solace and purpose in music during a pivotal moment in her life, revealing how she turned to melodies instead of substances when faced with peer pressure. As her friends delved into drinking and smoking pot, Sheryl felt a sense of isolation. However, instead of succumbing to the allure of drugs and alcohol, she found her refuge in music.

In her own words, Sheryl described music as her "identity crutch," a lifeline that guided her through the maze of adolescence. When it came time to discover her true calling, music emerged as her natural talent and passion.

During the interview with Red magazine, Sheryl reminisced about a fateful encounter in a bar where her voice caught the attention of a producer. This moment of serendipity led to an unexpected opportunity – being asked to sing for a commercial. It was a turning point in her journey, propelling her towards a career that would define her legacy.

“It was the first time somebody said, ‘I think you’re good, and I’m going to help you utilize what you do and you’re going to get paid for it,”’ Crow said.

Crow's Musical 'Evolution': Defying Expectations and Embracing Relevance

Despite her previous declaration to NPR that her 2019 album Threads would be her final one, Sheryl Crow surprised many with the announcement of her upcoming album, Evolution, set to be released this Friday.

In reflecting on her decision to create another album, Crow expressed a mix of skepticism and inspiration. She confessed, “I still think it’s a waste of time and money. People don’t listen to records as a full body of work, but I had all these songs that felt very timely.”

She found herself compelled to move forward due to the relevance and timeliness of the songs she had written. In her eyes, while people may not consume albums as complete bodies of work anymore, she couldn't ignore the resonance of the new material she had crafted.

Thus, Evolution takes a departure from the conventional album format. Instead of following a traditional structure with a beginning, middle, and end, the album serves as a compilation of new songs. With Evolution, Sheryl Crow continues to defy expectations and push the boundaries of her artistry, proving that her creative journey is far from over.

Crow Rocks Nashville with Olivia Rodrigo in Epic Collaboration

Earlier this month, Sheryl Crow made a surprise appearance at Olivia Rodrigo's Guts World Tour stop at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, joining the young pop sensation onstage for a special performance of Crow's classic hit, If It Makes You Happy. The crowd erupted with excitement as the two talented artists shared the spotlight, creating a memorable moment that fans won't soon forget.

Olivia Rodrigo, clearly thrilled by the collaboration, took a moment to express her admiration for Sheryl Crow, describing her as one of the most talented, wonderful, and kindest individuals she's ever met. She expressed gratitude for the opportunity to perform alongside Crow, both on this occasion and in previous collaborations.

This recent performance wasn't the first time the pair shared the stage. Back in November, they teamed up to perform the same duet at the opening of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, where Sheryl Crow was being honored with induction into this prestigious institution. Their onstage chemistry and mutual respect for each other's talents have solidified their friendship and made for some truly unforgettable musical moments.

