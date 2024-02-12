Was Ben Affleck Supposed To Star In Barbie Movie? Alan Doll Actor Michael Cera Reveals

Michael Cera has told an entertainment portal that Ben Affleck was supposed to play his role as Alan Doll. The initial plan had Affleck would shoot the climax action sequence, but he had to deny the role as he had already made commitments for another film AIR. Cera shares, “I wasn’t even supposed to fight in the movie, Am I allowed to say what it was supposed to be? It was supposed to be Ben Affleck. Right? Am I allowed to say that?

The Juno actor also revealed how he was chosen to play the part. He said, “I think Ben wanted to do it, but he was directing his movie. They’re like, ‘Okay, Ben’s out; something has to happen here. So you’re gonna fight them.’ So I had to jump in with the stunt team.” He further added, “I had just gotten over COVID, and they had me trained, and I almost died. Just doing the warm-up! I had to lay down in my trailer, and they sent the nurse to see me, and I was sent home. So then we had a second rehearsal, and I learned it. That’s the story, basically.”

ALSO READ: What did Oprah Winfrey say about her recent weight loss? TV legend shares details after appearing in form-fitting gown at The Color Purple premiere

Ryan Gosling’s Statement Regarding The Oscars

The Barbie movie has been making headlines ever since the Oscar nominations were out. With Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie being snubbed from the Oscars, Ryan Gosling released a statement in regards to him being a nominee, while his colleagues were not considered. The statement read, “I am extremely honored to be nominated by my colleagues alongside such remarkable artists in a year of so many great films. And I never thought I’d be saying this, but I’m also incredibly honored and proud that it’s for portraying a plastic doll named Ken. But there is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally-celebrated film.No recognition would be possible for anyone on the film without their talent, grit and genius. To say that I’m disappointed that they are not nominated in their respective categories would be an understatement.”

Advertisement

Ben Affleck’s Upcoming Project

Ben Affleck will be coming up with a Netflix movie, Animals. The actor will take the director’s seat to collaborate with Matt Damon. The two share their friendship from 1997, as they were high school friends. Later, the duo collaborated on many movies, including AIR. It would be interesting to watch the two men at work in the new movie.

ALSO READ: What kind of cancer does Shannen Doherty have? Exploring her journey throughout the tragic illness