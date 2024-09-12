Was Hillary Clinton Upset With Edie Falco Over Her Portrayal In American Crime Story? Here’s What Actress Reveals

Edie Falco played the role of Hillary Clinton in FX’s popular show, Impeachment: American Crime Story. In conversation with Andy Cohen in the episode of Watch What Happens Live, the actress revealed that after her role of Clinton in the show, she received an email from the politician’s team, which she interpreted to be a concerning message. The series went under production in 2021 and went on for 10 episodes on the network.

While talking to the Bravo star, Falco recalled being terrified for her portrayal in the show. She said, "I got a mass email while I was shooting it saying, 'Hey, Edie, it's Hillary. Listen, blah blah blah.' I thought she had outed me, she knew I was playing her, that she was pissed off, or, you know, [that] I was totally wrong.” She further confessed, "It was a fundraising thing. Literally, my heart was racing."

The American Story was based on the book by Jeffery Toobey under the title, The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President, and apart from Falco, the series also starred Beanie Feldstein, Sarah Paulson, and Clive Owen.

While the Clintons did not officially comment on the storyline of the show, Dana Walden, the entertainment chairman of Disney, released a statement claiming that the series was carefully crafted, keeping the controversial aspects in mind.

Walden spoke to The Hollywood Reporter, “Bill and Hillary have both spoken and written books about this time in their lives, and they’ve had the opportunity to weigh in meaningfully and thoroughly with their feelings." The chairman further added, "I also think that it’s fair and it’s right for there to be an opportunity for the women who were involved in this scandal to be able to have their truth told, beginning with Monica."

As for the show, The American Crime Story is an anthology TV series, where one of the stories covered was that of the politician.

Falco, opening up about her role as Clinton, shared, “I wanted to make sure she’s treated with respect... Not that I did it right, but I wanted to be at the helm of taking care of this woman, who was a national treasure and is pretty spectacular in the world.”

The episodes of the anthology are available to stream on the digital space.

