Wise Guy: David Chase And The Sopranos TRAILER Delves Into The Creation Of THIS Iconic Mob Drama; Watch

HBO announced a new two-part documentary Wise Guy: David Chase and The Sopranos, set to premiere on September 7. The documentary explores the enduring legacy of HBO’s groundbreaking series The Sopranos, which remains a cultural phenomenon 25 years after its debut.

In Wise Guy, filmmaker Alex Gibney dives deep into the mind of Sopranos creator David Chase, examining his life, career, and the personal experiences that shaped the iconic show.

Set in a replica of Dr. Melfi’s psychiatrist's office, Gibney turns the spotlight on Chase, uncovering the origins of The Sopranos and how his life influenced the characters and storylines. The film includes appearances by former cast members Lorraine Bracco, Edie Falco, Michael Imperioli, Drea de Matteo, and Steven Van Zandt. It also features archival interviews with the late stars James Gandolfini, Tony Sirico, and Nancy Marchand, as well as early audition videos and behind-the-scenes footage.

Wise Guy also includes insights from The Sopranos writers and producers, such as Robin Green, Terence Winter, and Frank Renzulli, along with former HBO executives Chris Albrecht and Carolyn Strauss.

Chase also reflects on his Italian American upbringing in New Jersey, his relationship with HBO, and his collaboration with the late James Gandolfini. The documentary highlights how The Sopranos became a revolutionary television sensation, and Chase's insights into creating one of the most influential shows in TV history.

The first part of the documentary covers Chase's early life and the creation of The Sopranos, which started as a movie script about a mobster whose mother plots to kill him. Chase eventually turned it into the groundbreaking HBO series. The second part delves into the challenges Chase faced in developing the series, including the difficulties of creating 13-episode story arcs and balancing the show's dark humor.

Wise Guy is produced by Ophelia Harutyunyan and Alex Gibney, with executive producers Nicole Lambert, Richard Perello, Stacey Offman, Nancy Abraham, Lisa Heller, and Sara Rodriguez for HBO.

The documentary will premiere on Saturday, September 7, at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on HBO, and it will also be available for streaming on Max. Directed by Academy Award-winner Alex Gibney, this documentary had its world premiere at the 2024 Tribeca Festival.

