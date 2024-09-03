‘Was In Shock’: Elle Macpherson Opens Up On Her Battle With Breast Cancer 7 Years Ago

The Australian supermodel, Elle Macpherson, opened up about battling breast cancer nearly 7 years ago. In the new release of her self-titled book, Elle, the TV host penned her feelings after she was made aware of the diagnosis. Ahead of the book release, the businesswoman got candid with the Australian Women’s Weekly, where Macpherson revealed to be under the remission of the cancer.

While talking with the magazine, the TV personality shared that the lumpectomy results revealed that she had HER2-positive estrogen-receptive intraductal carcinoma. The doctors later suggested that the Hollywood star undergo cancer treatment followed by masectomy and sessions of chemotherapy. Speaking about her cancer treatment, Macpherson revealed to the media outlet, “It was a shock; it was unexpected; it was confusing; it was daunting in so many ways.” The entrepreneur further claimed that she looked at the diagnosis through a holistic approach, as it gave her the opportunity “to find a solution that worked for me.”

While conversing with the magazine, Macpherson went on to state, "I realized I was going to need my own truth, my belief system to support me through it. And that’s what I did.” She further added, “So, it was a wonderful exercise in being true to myself, trusting myself, and trusting the nature of my body and the course of action that I had chosen.”

In her upcoming book, the TV host went on to describe her treatment choices.

Revealing that there has been no easy process to go through the cure of the disease. The businesswoman shared that she was aware that no treatment has a complete guarantees.

Macpherson went on to elaborate, “I came to the understanding that there was no sure thing and absolutely no guarantees. There was no ‘right’ way, just the right way for me.” Further in her book, the author wrote about how she denied the standard medical treatments to make a choice for herself.

She stated, “Saying no to standard medical solutions was the hardest thing I’ve ever done in my life.” Macpherson went on to pen, "People thought I was crazy. But I knew I had to make a choice that truly resonated with me. To me, that meant addressing emotional as well as physical factors associated with breast cancer, and that took courage.”

To read insights of Elle Macpherson’s life, the TV personality’s self-titled book will be available on the shelves from September 3.

