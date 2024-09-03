THIS General Hospital Star Announces Departure From Show Days After Kelly Monaco's Exit: 'I Will Miss You All'

Another General Hospital cast member departed from the family, days after Kelly Monaco said goodbye to the show. We are talking about our beloved star Adam J. Harrington who portrayed the role of John Cates.

Harington tweeted on September 2, Monday about him parting ways with the series. He wrote, “Well @GeneralHospital it was a BLAST, literally. To @valentinifrank, producers and writers. Thank you for the SHOT at joining your world. I loved it. To the phenomenal cast and crew. It was a honor to witness the CALIBER of your work. Now, seriously, I will miss you all."

In the episode that aired on August 30, Friday, his character was shot two times by Sonny Corinthos, portrayed by Maurice Bernard. He also thanked the fans of the series in another tweet. The actor said that it was an “honor” being in “your world and feeling your passion.”

The performer also mentioned that the people who have penned “goodbye”, he has read each word and it is very humbling to him. Cates once again expressed gratitude from the bottom of his heart.

It is speculated that he initially dropped a hint about the end of his journey of the ABC series by sharing a post on X along with a serene sunset picture.

Apart from this, his wide-ranging filmography also includes his work in Breaker High, The Outer Limit, Station 19, Millenium, Bosh, and Royal Palm.

This departure may be difficult for the fans of General Hospital as Monaco also has bid adieu to the show. This news was first reported by Soap Opera Network. Monaco played the role of Samantha McCall in the ABC series.

She embarked on this journey in 2003 and has since taped over 2,200 episodes. In the show, she had a dark past with a rather complicated storyline. She was the biological daughter of a mob boss Julian Jerome and a lawyer Alexis Davis. She was adopted by Cody McCall and Evelyn Bass.

Since being a part of this project for almost two decades, Monaco made a household name for herself. The actress’s work on the show was recognized and she was nominated for a Daytime Emmy Award in 2006 for the portrayal of McCall.

