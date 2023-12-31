Was Taylor Swift hinting at her relationship through her song way before going public with Travis Kelce? Read

Known for her uncanny ability to drop easter eggs and sneaky hints for her fans to find, Taylor Swift might just have left a gem that people found after months. The pop star went public with her relationship with NFL star Travis Kelce. But as an X user pointed out in one of their posts, she might have hinted at their new relationship about a month before the revelation.

What is the perceived easter egg and who found it?

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift made their relationship known to the public in September. However, it was revealed that the couple has been dating since July of the year and flew under the radar for two months to enjoy their romance privately.

But user LavenderKelce on X (formerly twitter) finally found out a very clever hint towards her new romance that Taylor might have left for her fans to find. On 27th December, 3 months after their relationship went public, the user pointed out that Swift was singing her song ‘Dress’ on stage during her show on 7th August. One of the lines of the song was “Our secret moments in a crowded room / They got no idea about me and you” which is about a secret relationship.

The user then said that her singing the song with these lines on 8/7 was a teasing clue about her relationship with Kelce, whose jersey number is 87, and with whom she was in a secret relationship with at that time.

What did the fans say about the revelation?

The brilliant revelation left a lot of people speechless as the dots started to connect. User LavenderKelce exclaimed with “Taylor Swift you insane woman” on their post and other fans readily agreed. One user said, “She was naughty and sneaky” with her hint while another said “SHES SO SMART” while referencing the singer.

The X post already has more than 15000 likes and more and more people are reposting it on the site with various exclamations of their own. Swift, who is known for being sneaky with her easter eggs, must be proud of her fans who finally caught onto one of the biggest allusions she has probably given them. Even though there is no confirmation from the genius songstress herself, the fans are sure that this was Taylor’s doing and not a crazy coincidence.

