'Was Told I’m Being Sent Back': Hugh Jackman Reveals How Customs Paperwork Mishap Almost Cost Him Wolverine Role

As we are slowly moving towards the release of one of the most anticipated movies of the year, Deadpool & Wolverine, a lot is being revered about the characters and the actors who carried those roles for years. Hugh Jackman, who will be reprising his beloved and most appreciated role of Wolverine, recently opened up about a terrible issue that had almost cost him his place amongst the mutants.

Deadpool & Wolverine will bring the two most popular mutants to the highly acclaimed superhero franchise that gave us Avengers and Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Hugh Jackman almost lost the role of Wolverine

The fans are more than eager to welcome Deadpool and Wolverine to the MCU. However, it wouldn’t be the same if Hugh Jackman had not convinced the airport crew back in time.

Reflecting on their career journey, both Ryan Reynolds and his Marvel Studios film co-star detailed a lot. While it has been a decade-long journey, for the Free Guy actor playing the character of Deadpool, Jackman is known to tear out the claws from his fist for more than 20 years.

During the interview with The New York Times, The Prestige actor recalled an incident that would have cost him the popular role.

For those unaware, Jackman was a replacement for actor Dougray Scott. Recalling the terrible mishap, he stated that back in 1999, he didn't know the gravity of the character he was about to portray.

Adding further, the actor stated, “It happened when my paperwork wasn’t right at customs in Canada, and I was told I’m being sent back.”

Jackman then stated to the guy on the counter at the airport that he just lost a big break in his life. Listening to that, the airport official asked the Greatest Showman actor if he was an animator, recalled Jackman.

After explaining the role, that official was shocked and soon Hugh Jackman was giving out autographs and clicking photos, with his paperwork being stamped.

Hugh Jackman talks about the role of Wolverine

The Real Steel actor had met Kevin Feige on the set of 2000 X-Men, who was a production assistant back then. Recalling his struggle, Jackman stated that Feige had been very nice to him, as Bryan Singer had already made up his mind to cast Scott as Wolverine.

While hearing Singer say, “I’ve got Dougray Scott playing the part,” Jackman left the audition, he added during his conversation with the publication. However, Feige asked him to stay back for steak. Soon, the Van Helsing star got the role that he has been wielding for over two decades now.

Deadpool & Wolverine will be released in theaters on July 26, 2024.

