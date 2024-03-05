'Nothin' But Magic': Will Smith Shares Update As He Wraps Filming Bad Boys 4 with Martin Lawrence

Hollywood stars Will Smith and Martin Lawrence make a comeback together for Bad Boys 4 with a bang! In a post on his Instagram, Smith officially confirmed that he had wrapped the filming for Bad Boys 4 with Lawrence. The I Am Legend actor described Lawrence as the best co-star to work with.

Will Smith’s exhilarating announcement with Martin Lawrence about Bad Boys 4 shoot wrap

Taking to his Instagram on March 5, Will Smith shared a photo of Lawrence and him, mentioning they have 'wrapped' the filming for Bad Boys 4. The actor shared a photo of Lawrence and him standing together at Chicago Navy Pier's Centennial Wheel. Both of the Bad Boys actors exuded delight, energy, and enthusiasm. Smith dropped the photo and captioned it, “WRAPPED! Nothin’ but Magic every time I’m with my guy. See y’all June 7 for @BADBOYS 4!!"

Last year, Will Smith made an official announcement about Bad Boys 4 when he knocked on Martin's door at his house, as shown in a video on his Instagram.

How remarkable is Will Smith and Martin Lawrence’s friendship?

Since filming the first part of the blockbuster Bad Boys saga together, Will Smith and Martin Lawrence have been best friends, as both have said. "I love this guy. I don't get to see him much because he's working all the time, but I love him. We're the best of friends," Lawrence said on Sway's Universe, which describes their friendship for almost three decades.

Four weeks into filming the much-awaited sequel, Smith and Lawrence were unable to make an in-person appearance at the Las Vegas event that took place in April 2023. According to Variety, Lawrence joked, "We're not sorry we couldn't be there." "We're glad we're not there because we're here and they're paying us to be here," Smith continued. Moreover, he added that they were "excited" and "hyped" about Bad Boys 4.

Bad Boys 4, Smith and Lawrence’s most recent collaborative effort, is a potent illustration of their unshakeable bond. Viewers are enthralled by the effortless chemistry and sincere friendliness that have defined their cooperation for decades as they reunite.

Meanwhile, the first Bad Boys movie was released in 1995. Mike Lowrey was portrayed by Smith, and Marcus Burnett was portrayed by Lawrence.

Speaking of the fourth sequel, Bad Boys 4 stars Vanessa Hudgens, Melanie Liburd, Alexander Ludwig, Paola Núnez, Jacob Scipio, Eric Dane, and Ioan Gruffudd, apart from Smith and Lawrence.

