A TikTok user named Sam Fisher is saying she had a special relationship with Zayn Malik. Keep reading to get the sip of what happened.

TikTok user claims nine-month relationship with Zayn Malik

Sam, 33, shared many long videos talking about their nine-month connection. She also posted screenshots of their text messages and new pictures of Zayn.

In one post, she wrote in the caption, "Storytime coming on how I met Zayn Malik through Tinder and the nine months I spent hooking up with him,” the post had lots of pictures of Zayn without a shirt. It's not clear if Zayn agreed for Sam to share these pictures and texts.

Checkout the pictures here;

Sam, who lives in Pennsylvania, made her TikTok account just to share this story. She said Zayn found her on Tinder and then messaged her on Instagram from his real account.

They started texting and later met in person. Sam revealed, “At the time I figured it’d probably be a one and done thing, but it continued,” she said. “Probably longer than it should have.” She said Zayn would text her every few weeks, and their relationship was relaxed and easy.

But things changed when Sam mentioned she was in a past relationship with a woman. Zayn started asking her for threesomes, repeating the request many times.

He didn't want her to reveal his identity when finding a third person for them. She shared, “From that moment, he got it in his head that he wanted a threesome,” and added, “He asked probably 40 different times for a threesome with me and somebody that I chose.”

Zayn didn't want her to reveal his identity while finding another woman for a threesome. And, Sam eventually found someone willing to join them, but she backed out, which made Zayn angry.

After Sam shared her story, it received reactions from many people. Some fans commented, feeling surprised and upset. Some said Zayn was manipulative, and Sam deserved better.

However, it's unclear how much of a truth Sam's story holds. Zayn's representatives didn't respond when asked for a comment.