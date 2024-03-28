'Could Do Something Really Cool': Zayn Malik Says He'd 'Like' To Collab With Miley Cyrus

Zayn Malik is coming out with a new album and his fans are excited. Not only that, the former One Direction member opened up about his wish to collaborate with Miley Cyrus sometime in the future.

Zayn Malik hopes to collaborate with Miley Cyrus

Zayn Malik has been gearing up for the release of his new album, Room Under The Stairs. The album is due to be out on May 17, 2024. In anticipation of this release, he had a chat with his fans on live streaming platform, Stationhead. The Pillowtalk singer talked about his wishes to collaborate with Miley Cyrus in the future sometime.

"I think we could do something really cool together, especially in line with what my new record sounds like." the singer said about a potential collaboration with Miley Cyrus, further adding, “Miley, if you hear this, and you’re interested, I’m here. Let's do something.”

Zayn Malik on listening to his old One Direction Music

Despite his long and sordid career in the last few years, Zayn Malik is still fondly remembered as the member of One Direction. Now, it seems like he is fondly remembering that time in his life. Malik talked about how he is listening to some of his old tracks these days, reminiscing about the good times.

“We made some good music as a band,” Malik said. “We were pretty good.”

Zayn has referred to his next album as a significant step in his musical career. This new album is also his debut with Mercury Records and is co-produced by renowned producer, Dave Cobb who has worked with artists like Lady Gaga and Chris Stapleton.

“I think the intention behind this album fully is for the listener to get more insight on me personally as a human being." Malik said about his next album in a teaser video that he shared on Instagram, continuing, “My ambitions, my fears… and for them to have a connection with that,"

With this new album, Zayn Malik is looking forward to showing a more emotionally raw side of him that his fans haven’t seen yet with some of his writing speaking directly to his fans.

