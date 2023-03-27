The ultimate list of hottest male celebrities of all time

Right from Hollywood actors and sports legends to singers, this time we have carefully curated the ultimate list of the hottest male celebrities that are also exceptionally talented at what they do. Honestly, there has never been a lack of good-looking celebs when it comes to the entertainment industry. However, in this article, we have taken it upon ourselves to list down Hollywood heartthrobs that certainly are the Hottest male celebrities in the world.

Right from the legendary heart stealer George Clooney and forever celebrity crushes like David Beckham to mysteriously hot Zayn Malik and irresistibly witty Ryan Reynolds, we are here to celebrate the hottest male celebrities who certainly make your heart skip a beat with their drool-worthy looks.

25 sexiest male celebrities of all time

The actor has been in the limelight for being one of the hottest male celebrities ever since his 2017 movie Call Me by Your Name. In fact, Chalamet also received an Oscar nomination for this Luca Guadagnino movie. The handsome hunk has managed to win hearts ever since and has been named one of the Sexiest Men Alive by People magazine in 2019 and then again in 2023.

Although Zac Efron made a place in our hearts as a sweet high school boy years ago when he played Troy Bolton in High School Musical, he is now one of the hottest men alive. The man not only has a huge fan base but has won a number of awards and accolades. Looking for a Zac Efron movie where he looked hotter than ever, you must watch Baywatch right away. (Thank us, later). He has been voted the sexiest man alive twice, once in 2017 and then again in 2023.

3. Michael B. Jordan

Michael Bakari Jordan, popularly known for his role as Erik Killmonger in Black Panther was People’s Sexiest Man Alive in 2020. In fact, he also made a place in Time Magazine’s list of 100 most influential people in the world. The Black Panther has been seen in a number of hit movies including, Creed II, Creed III, Space Jam: A New Legacy, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and many more.

4. Chris Hemsworth

No list of good-looking men can be complete without Chris Hemsworth’s mention. The man is a Marvel superhero for God’s sake. Aside from gaining massive popularity for his 2011 iconic Marvel debut as Thor, the man was even named the Sexiest Man Alive by People in 2014. If you have been looking for Chris Hemsworth movies, you must go for Spiderhead, Extraction, Interceptor, or one of his hit movies from the Marvel Cinematic Universe Collection.

5. Chris Evans

Well, when it comes to the hottest male celebrities that are also Marvel superheroes, we certainly have one more Chris, and trust us, we cannot pick favorites. Chris Evans is another hot Hollywood hunk who managed to make his way into the hearts of audiences for his good looks and exceptional acting. Watch the best of Chris Evans as Captain America in the 2011 Marvel hit called Captain America: The First Avenger and Avengers: Endgame.

6. Paul Rudd

Best known for his role as Mike Hannigan, Phoebe Buffays's husband in the iconic television series titled Friends, Paul Rudd is one of the actors who doesn't seem to age. In fact, the man was named the Sexiest Man alive by People in 2021 which certainly makes him one of the prime candidates in our list of hottest male celebrities. With a gorgeous grin and exceptionally green eyes, Paul has managed to garner a lot of love for his roles as MCU’s Ant-Man, and his performances in Parks and Recreation, Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, The Shrink Next Door, and many more.

7. Henry Golding

Yes, the gorgeous Asian actor who played the role of Nicholas Young in Crazy Rich Asians is another one of Hollywood’s hottest men. If you have already watched Crazy Rich Asians we highly recommend adding Henry Golding's 2019 film called Last Christmas opposite Emilia Clarke to simply swoon over the 36-year-old actors’ looks.

8. David Beckham

One of the most prominent former professional footballers, David Beckham has been one of the biggest crushes of all time. Married to Victoria Beckham, David has only gotten hotter with his age. The man has been the face of Armani since 2008 and has even been named the Sexiest Man Alive by People in 2015. He is indeed one of the hottest male celebrities the world has ever seen.

9. Henry Cavill

There is something about British men that make them irresistible. Speaking of British men, Henry Cavill is one of the sexiest British actors that certainly makes to our list of hottest male celebrities. Looking for the best of Henry Cavill movies, we highly recommend watching, The Tudors, Netflix’s The Witcher, Sherlock Holmes, Enola Holmes, and Mission: Impossible – Fallout.

10. Kim Tae-Hyung

When it comes to listing the hottest male celebrities of all time, Korean men have certainly managed to rob hearts. Speaking of hot Korean men Kim Tae-Hyung popularly known as BTS’ V certainly makes the list. In fact, the K-pop star has not only been a singing sensation but has worked as an actor, composer, and also record producer. The gorgeously talented man is amongst the sexiest men alive. The best songs given by him include “Scenery,” “Sweet Night 4 O’Clock,” “Even If I Die It’s You,” and several others.

11. Ryan Reynolds

When it comes to the most thirsted-over celebrities, Ryan Reynolds is certainly the name. The man is not only acknowledged by the ladies but is crushed on by men as well. He’s fit, he’s handsome he is exceptionally witty and he is Blake Lively’s iconic husband. Watch the most of Ryan Reynolds in Hollywood hits like Deadpool, Green Lantern, The Adam Project, Free Guy, and Red Notice.

12. Ryan Gosling

Another Ryan that’s certainly a hottie is the La La Land actor Ryan Gosling. In fact, Gosling has been charming the ladies with his looks ever since he was seen in The Notebook and has only been aging with utmost grace. If you want to watch the best of Ryan Gosling, go for movies like Barbie, The Gray Man, First Man. Blade Runner 2045, Crazy Stupid Love, and many more.

13. Jason Momoa

While the handsome hunk made his acting debut in Baywatch: Hawaii, he gained massive popularity when he was seen as Aquaman in the D.C. cinematic universe and also when he starred opposite Emilia Clarke as Khal Drogo in Game of Thrones. It’s needless to say that the 43-year-old is only growing hotter by age and is one of the hottest male celebrities of all time.

14. Idris Elba

Another dashing man with a sexy British accent who has managed to grab attention for his swoon-worthy looks has been Idris Elba. The man has certainly been a celebrity crush for many and was even named the Sexiest Man Alive by People in 2018. We highly recommend you watch the best of Idris Elba movies and shows like The Wire, Luther, Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom, American Gangster, Obsessed, Prometheus, Thor, The Suicide Squad, Beasts of No Nation, and many more.

15. Zayn Malik

Zayn Malik became an internet sensation as part of his band One Direction but he managed to stand out as one of the Hottest male celebrities when he began his solo singing career with his solo song titled Pillowtalk famous for featuring his former girlfriend, Gigi Hadid. After which, he gave a number of hit songs that certainly helped him in maintaining his celebrity crush status for his young fans out there. In 2020, Zayn and Gigi were also in the limelight for welcoming their first baby daughter named Khai.

16. Harry Styles

Another One Direction singer that made it to the list of hottest male celebrities is Harry Styles. The man has the sweetest smile, a fabulous gender-fluid fashion taste, and an exceptionally soothing voice, not only that he has had an iconically long list of celebrity exes as well. Styles has famously dated Taylor Swift, Georgia Fowler, and more.

17. George Clooney

The 61-year-old Oscar-winning actor has managed to win hearts for decades. While today he is one of the biggest and hottest Hollywood stars, he gained popularity after he was cast in the famous NBC show called ER in the late ’90s. Clooney is one of the stars who has been featured twice as the Sexiest Man Alive for People in the years 1997 and 2006. To watch the best of George Clooney you must watch, From Dusk till Dawn, Batman & Robin, Out of Sight, and Three Kings among several others.

18. Brad Pitt

Your heart will have to be made of stone if it doesn't flutter when you see Brad Pitt on the big screen. It was right after he was seen in Thelma & Louise he managed to make cinematic history. In fact, it shouldn't come as a surprise that Pitt has also been named the Sexiest Man Alive twice in 1995 and 2000. If you are looking for Brad Pitt movies and shows, you must go for Babylon, Bullet train, the Lost City, One upon a time in Hollywood, and Mr. and Mrs. Smith among many others.

19. Maluma

One of the hottest Columbian singers the world has known, Maluma not only has over sixty million followers but has a pretty sexy profile. He was on the cover of the Sexiest Men Alive by People in 2020. To listen to the best of Maluma, listen to his hit songs including Tukoh Taka, Borro Cassette, Sobrio, Hola Señorita, Mojando Asientos, Hawái, and El perdedor among several others.

20. Shawn Mendes

It’s impossible to not have a massive crush on Shawn Mendes if you have had the pleasure of watching the music video of the hit song Señorita. Right from his first song called “Life of the Party,” in 2014, Mendes has been a Hollywood heartthrob and has blessed his fans with a pretty hot campaign for Calvin Klein.

21. Drake

Drake started his Hollywood career with the hit teenage show Degrassi where he played the role of Jimmy Brooks. In just a matter of years, Drake gained massive success as a rapper and singer with his iconic debut album, titled Thank Me Later. The handsome hunk has been rumored to have a number of high-profile relationships including, Rihanna, Bella Hadid, and even Jennifer Lopez.

22. Dev Patel

This handsome British actor started his career at 17 with the series Skins where he played the role of Anwer. Soon, Dev Patel became a household name after being cast in the global hit Slumdog Millionaire. Witness just the right blend of poise and goofiness by Dev Patel in movies like Hotel Mumbai, and The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel among others, Patel is certainly one of the Sexiest Men Alive!

23. Regé-Jean Page

This Zimbabwean actor managed to make jaws drop with his smooth British accent when he played the character of Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings in the famous Netflix show Bridgerton. Regé-Jean Page not only looked charming as the Duke but was an absolute treat for women viewers. It certainly broke hearts when Bridgerton fans heard Simon will not be seen in season 2. However, if you are looking for more performances by Regé-Jean you must be patient for his upcoming projects titled The Gray Man and Dungeons & Dragons.

24. Richard Madden

There’s no way, you have watched Cinderella and you think Richard Madden is not your prince charming. With soul-piercing baby blues eyes and that Scottish charm Madden is certainly one of the hottest male celebrities in the world. Apart from that iconic fairy tale movie the actor was also seen in Game of Thrones, Bodyguard, and Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Eternals.

25. Jacob Elordi

Whether you call him Noah Flynn for his role in the Netflix movie The Kissing Booth or Nate Jacobs for his role in the beloved HBO series Euphoria, Jacob Elordi has been stealing hearts with his cutest grin and well-built physique. Apart from the sweet boy next door roles, Jacob has also been cast in some of the darker films and TV shows, which included Euphoria, The Mortuary Collection, and Deep Water.

While our list of hottest male celebrities might have come to an end, we assure you it was certainly a chore to stop listing. While the Hollywood hunks listed above made the cut, there are many more celebrities that have been stealing hearts with their attractive looks.