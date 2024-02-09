What Will The Rock's Post WrestleMania Plans Be? Analyzing Moana Actor's WWE Career Plans

The Rock's return to WrestleMania 40 has disrupted WWE, leading to a dream confrontation between him and Roman Reigns on SmackDown. Despite mixed reactions, the company is likely to proceed with Roman Reigns vs. The Rock at The Grandest Stage of Them All. However, The Rock may be unable to fully focus on his WWE duties during the second half of 2024 due to his Hollywood commitment.

Exploring The Rock's post-WrestleMania 40 schedule

WWE fans chanted "Rocky Sucks" during Monday Night RAW, referencing the 1996 incident where Dwayne Johnson faced such chants from irate fans. Some people backstage in WWE were surprised by the chants during an in-ring segment between Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins, with the World Heavyweight Champion admitting he did not expect to hear them.

ALSO READ: Dwayne Johnson secures huge payday for TKO board of directors appointment apart from full ownership of 'The Rock' name

However, despite the mixed reaction, the company is highly likely to move forward with Roman Reigns vs. The Rock at The Grandest Stage of Them All. Amid this, it seems like the Great One will be unable to focus on his WWE duties fully during the second half of 2024 due to his Hollywood commitment.

Advertisement

The potential belief arose after the recent teaser of Moana 2 in which The Rock is set to reprise his role as Maui in the upcoming sequel which is set to release on November 27, 2024. The People's Champion Red One is also set for release on November 15, 2024.

The Rock's post-WrestleMania schedule appears to be filled with promotional campaigns for his upcoming films, indicating a lack of participation in upcoming WWE shows, including the Saudi Arabia Premium Live event, as he is likely busy with his upcoming films.

Moreover, this also might be the potential reason why he wants to finish his storyline against Roman Reigns in the first half of 2024. In addition, this might also slightly impact his role as the Board of Directors under the TKO.

The Rock slaps Cody Rhodes

Things got out of control at the WrestleMania XL press conference between The Rock and Cody Rhodes. Dwayne Johnson, aka The Rock, was absent during the WrestleMania 40 press event, and it was speculated that he and Roman Reigns would be the main competitors. Cody Rhodes, however, chose Reigns as his opponent, laying down the gauntlet for Reigns, which he had to pick up after winning the Royal Rumble. However, Rhodes was not happy with the outcome of the event.

Given the Rock's insistence that he would face Reigns, he was even more annoyed at Cody Rhodes insulting his family. In return, he slapped him across the face. Seth Rollins was also outraged and shouted at The Rock, saying he could not do whatever he wanted.

Johnson's statement that he could do whatever he wanted made the situation more volatile. The lines appear to be drawn with Rhodes' match official against Reigns, but it remains to be seen how Johnson's position as a board member will change the situation, as he has already threatened to do whatever he wants.

Triple H, Nick Aldis, Adam Pearce, and other WWE officials were involved and quickly separated all four men. Rollins also got himself involved and confronted The Rock for his actions. As of right now, though, the main event for WrestleMania 40 is yet to be confirmed. Judging by the actions of Reigns, Rhodes, Rollins, and The Rock, a potential tag team match could be in the making at some point down the road.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Is The Rock actually 6'5? Why does Dwayne Johnson lie about his height?