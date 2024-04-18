Zayn Malik Shares The Cutest Names Daughter Khai Gave to his Farm Turtles Ahead of New Album Release in May '24

Zayn Malik enjoys a good time with her three-year-old daughter, Khai. The hitmaker appeared on the British radio show, Capital Breakfast recently to promote his upcoming album and chatted about his little girl naming their farm turtles that are in fact, inspired by a legendary show.

Malik, who shares Khai with supermodel Gigi Hadid, has developed a fun bond with his daughter. The father-daughter duo remains “connected” to Malik’s farm animals by appropriately naming them as good owners. Besides that, the former 1D member’s new solo album is only a month away from its release.

Zayn Malik reveals turtle names by daughter Khai

Popping up on Capital Breakfast hosted by Jordan North, Chris Stark, and Sian Welby, the 31-year-old singer candidly chatted about life on his Philadelphia farm. When asked if he names all of his animals, Malik said, “I do, yeah. I think it shows a good owner. You have to be somewhat connected to your animals I think. My daughter helps me with the names now too, so it’s fun.”

Malik shared that he and his daughter Khai named his farm turtles after the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. "I have three now. Raph, Mikey, and Donatello, and one of them just died recently which is kind of sad. It happens you know, that's life," the Pillow Talk singer detailed.

After a brief discussion on his persistent accent despite living in the U.S. for a decade, Zayn pointed out the kind of animals he hosts in his Philadelphia farm. “I’ve lived on my farm for about five, six years now,” Zayn chimed in. Chickens, turtles, dogs, and cats comprise his farm at the moment but the star claimed that he would “eventually” like to add some horses.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik welcomed their only child Khai in September 2020. A year later, the celebrity couple ended their relationship after celebrating Khai’s first birthday. Now, the exes intend to co-parent their three-year-old daughter.

Zayn Malik shares thoughts on releasing new album

The former One Direction member is set to release his fourth album, Room Under the Stairs on May 17, 2024. This will be his first solo album after 2021’s Nobody Is Listening and it will feature 15 tracks, including the lead single, What I Am.

In a segment of the Capital Breakfast interview, the hosts talked about being privileged enough to listen to an exclusive track from his new album. Now, the singer has added his second single, Alienated. Expressing his delight at the album's release, Malik said, “I’m really excited you know. I’ve been working on this record for a while so, to get it out into the world and have it released is a really good feeling.”

Zayn shared that Alienated was the first song he wrote for the album and he and his team pondered whether What I Am was more fitting as the lead single, or not. Eventually, they went for the latter but Alienated remains an “important” track of the album, Zayn says.

