What Is Zayn Malik's Net Worth In 2024? Exploring Singer's Life, Career And More

Zayn Malik, a former One Direction member, is one of the richest celebrities in the industry. Born in Britain, Malik has experienced it all, from being in the band to performing solo and releasing his own albums. The musician has earned fortunes by selling records, performing gigs, and endorsing brands. Here's a look at Zayn Malik's life and career, which explores his net worth. Scroll below to find out.

Early Life

Zayn Malik was born to Yaser and Tricia Malik in England. The musician celebrates his birthday on January 12th and was raised in East Bowling. Malik studied at Tong High School in Bradford and later took multiple performing arts courses in various schools. The singer comes from an Islamic background, as his ancestors belonged to Pakistan.

Ever since a young age, Malik has shown interest in music, as he started writing raps during school. Though being a musician was not Zayn’s first choice, he was interested in being an English teacher. The artist is known as one of the four siblings.

One Direction

After being rejected from X Factor as a solo artist in 2010, Zyan Malik collaborated with four others, including Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, and Liam Payne. The group of five named themselves One Direction, which became popular worldwide after the release of their first song, Up All Night. The band's performance on the X Factor stage propelled them to become the reality show's first and most successful act.

Since 2010, the band has sold nearly 20 million copies of the album. When it comes to writing, the musicians produced five studio albums between 2013 and 2014. By the time the five men had collected a revenue of $75 million, the revenue went up to $130 million in the following year. The One Direction Tour of Where Are We got the band $282 million, making them the second-highest-grossing vocal band in history.

After six years of collaboration with the band's four members, Zayn Malik left the group in 2015. The other members, too, went on to pursue their solo careers and have been successful in them.

Solo Career

After taking an exit from One Direction, Malik signed a recording label with the RCA Label. In 2016, Malik's first solo album was titled Mind of Mine, and he introduced it to Zane Lowe on the Apple Music Podcast. The first single released under the name was Pillow Talk, where he starred with his then-girlfriend, Gigi Hadid. The song topped multiple charts simultaneously, including the U Singles Chart and the US Billboard Hot 100. Following the success of Pillow Talk, the singer collaborated with Taylor Swift to drop the track I Don't Wanna Live Forever. It was released as the soundtrack for the film Fifty Shades Darker.

In the following years, Zayn earned millions from his singles and albums, as most of his tracks topped the charts and were heard more than a thousand times worldwide. Malik's third studio album, Nobody Is Listening, was released in September 2020, with the lead single Better. The track was his first solo release in nearly two years. On January 8, 2021, he released Vibez and took pre-orders for the album. Nobody Is Listening was released on January 15, 2021.

Net Worth And Real Estate

Zayn Malik has a net worth of nearly $75 million, which he earned through his successful career as a musician. Getting an early start and recognition as a part of the famous boy band One Direction, Malik earned wealth by performing tours and gigs along with the other four members of the band.

Meanwhile, the artist has also been the face of multiple brands through which he has collected fortunes. Malik has also made money from his real estate properties, starting off by selling his home in London for $5 million in 2012. Later, in 2019, Malik put his U.S. house for sale at $4.9 million. However, there are speculations that the property might still be owned by the Dusk Till Dawn singer.

