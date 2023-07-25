Are Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik back together? Model sparks romance rumors

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid used to be the biggest power couple in Hollywood at one point. Until their separation in 2021, they were the picture-perfect duo, raising their daughter together. Now, they have sparked hopes of a reconciliation, as Hadid likes a shirtless picture of Malik. It will be an understatement to say the fans went into a frenzy.

Hope for Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik to get back together?

Hadid and Malik were together on and off since 2015, finally deciding to be in a stable relationship in 2019. Soon after, the duo welcomed their daughter Khai. But much to their fans' dismay, the couple eventually went their separate way in 2021 after a scandal between Malik and Hadid's mother Yolanda broke out.

Recently though Zayn, who is known to be a very private and offline person, has been posting regularly on his Instagram. Gigi much to her the netizens' joy, liked a topless photo the singer posted earlier today. It has caused a bit of a social media frenzy with people speculating if the former couple has hope for romance left.

In the Instagram post that the former One Direction member put out, he can be seen playing a red piano. The singer is shirtless, giving people the full view of his back body tattoos.

The beef between Zayn Malik and Yolanda Hadid

For the unversed, the reason for Zayn and Gigi breaking up was a huge fight between the singer, and Hadid's mother. Yolanda Hadid had claimed that Malik had pushed her during an intense argument between the two.

The singer had earlier kept quiet about the allegations but recently in an interview he opened up about the incident. During his first public interview in 6 years at the Call Her Daddy Podcast, Alex Cooper the host of the show, asked him about the scandal.

Malik said, "For me, like what we were talking about earlier, I don't tend to get involved when people say things online, whether it's something to do with me or not, because for me the most valuable thing I have in life is time and that takes so much time in a toxic environment, to explain yourself to people and justify this."

The singer revealed that he keeps to himself. Malik added, "I knew what the situation was, I knew what happened and the people involved knew what happened too. That's all I really cared about. If anybody of a sane mind would look at the situation I believe you could respect that I just didn't want to bring attention to anything."

He said he didn't want to "get into a negative back and forth with her [Yolanda] or [create] a narrative online where my daughter was going to look back at and read into it. There was no point."

Meanwhile, Zayn has come out with his 2-year hiatus. He recently released his first single in the last couple of years titled Love Like This. Fans have showered the single with positive reviews.

