Zayn Malik New Album: Pillowtalk Singer Announces New Album; All You Need to Know

On Wednesday, 13th March, Zayn Malik announced his upcoming fourth studio album Room Under the Stairs on his Instagram and revealed its illustrated cover artwork that features a silhouette of his face and a blueprint of a house being built.

The album, set to be released on May 17 through Mercury Records, marks Malik's debut with the label, which also features artists like Noah Kahan, Post Malone, and Lily Rose. Fans can preview the album with the first single, What I Am which is set to drop on Friday, March 15.

Last week, Malik teased the project with a short video on Instagram. "I think the intention behind this album fully is for the listener to get more insight on me personally as a human being," he said in the clip. “My ambitions, my fears… and for them to have a connection with that," the "Dusk Till Dawn" performer added. "And that's why it's so raw, you know?"

"There's just me writing this. I didn't want anyone else to be in between me and the music, and the music and the people listening to it," he concluded. At the end of the video, Malik crooned in what appeared to be a new song snippet, "If I told you I loved you, would you say that it's f---ed up?"

Last month, Rolling Stone reported that his upcoming album is co-produced by Dave Cobb, known for his work across the country and rock genres with artists like Chris Stapleton, Brandi Carlile and Lady Gaga. The outlet stated that Malik spent many years writing the album alone at his Pennsylvania home and then contacted the Grammy-winning producer.

“What got me about Zayn was his voice, you can hear love, loss, pain, triumph and humanity in it. I feel as if this record is removing the glass from his spirit directly to his fans,” Cobb told Rolling Stone. “Zayn has really created his own universe on this record, he really has no fear and is speaking straight from his soul.”

During an interview on Call Her Daddy last year, Malik said, "I'm doing a record I don’t think people are really gonna expect. It’s a different sound for me." He continued, "And it’s got some more narrative going on, like real-life experiences and stuff. My daughter’s mentioned in there a couple of times."

Malik’s last album, Nobody Is Listening, was released in 2021. Since then, he’s shared a couple of scattered singles, including To Begin Again with Ingrid Michaelson, a cover of Jimi Hendrix’s Angel, and last year’s Love Like This. In January, he collaborated with the up-and-coming Pakistani group Aur on a reimagining of their hit single, Tu Hai Kahan.

Zayn Malik makes a surprise appearance on Jimmy Fallon

Zayn Malik sent fans wild after he made a surprise appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday night.

The official account shared a snippet of Jimmy Fallon’s opening script, capturing the moment when the former One Direction member crashed the host’s monologue, "This is going to be one of our best shows. I mean, we have a…".

The audience erupted in cheers as the Dusk Till Dawn hitmaker walked onto the stage, sporting a smirk while holding a note and a mug.

Dressed in a sleek all-black ensemble, Malik made his way to Fallon's desk without saying a word. He casually played his new single, What I Am, from Fallon's laptop before handing over the note and waving to the audience as he exited the stage. Seemingly puzzled Fallon opened the note and read, "Jimmy, look to your right for my album."

He reached for the poster promoting Malik's upcoming album and continued reading, "My new single, What I Am, is out this Friday off my upcoming album Room Under The Stairs, available May 17th. Hope you’ll check it out," Fallon said adding, "I will Zayn, everybody!"

