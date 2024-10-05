'We All Have Seen The...': Dolly Parton Pledges 1 Million USD Donation For Hurricane Helene Victims

Dolly Parton has dedicated a sum of 1 million USD to assist victims of Hurricane Helene, which impacted her home state of Tennessee and 5 other states as well. Tennessee native Parton announced the donation amount on October 3rd while touring a Walmart in Newport. The country music legend revealed that her businesses located in East Tennessee are helping raise funds for those affected in the region.

As per People, the Jolene singer said in a press conference, "I really, really wish that we were all together for another reason, but we all have seen the devastation." Parton could not hide her sadness during the announcement; she highlighted her personal experience living in Tennessee, the region she calls home. She thought about how difficult it is to look at the destruction of the place so close to her place.

Originally, Walmart, which pledged 6 million USD to assist hurricane victims, raised the amount to 10 million USD. Parton would offer her 1 million USD donation to the Mountain Ways Foundation, which is a disaster relief non-profit based in the region. The foundation aims to relieve regions after disasters by deploying the necessary resources in a strategized manner.

Businesses from East Tennessee, Dollywood Parks & Resorts, Dolly Parton’s Stampede, Pirates Voyage Dinner & Show, and Dollywood Foundation will supplement her donation.

Advertisement

Walmart U.S. President and CEO John Furner also praised Parton for her contribution, as it has a significant impact considering the iconic status of the singer. Furner said, "Dolly's heart is here for these communities and people all over our great country, and with her heart is the reason she decided to make the donation and give back the way she did today and we are very grateful for you doing."

Over 200 people died as a result of Hurricane Helene, which left its ravages in Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, and Virginia. Therefore, the efforts for reconstruction have now more than ever attained great significance.

Dolly Parton expressed her deep sorrow upon seeing such a devastating disaster hit the area she considers home. She also conveyed her determination to support the local communities to help them recover.

ALSO READ: 'What A Great Loss': Dolly Parton Pays Tribute To Country Music Legend Kris Kristofferson Following His Passing At 88