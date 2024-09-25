Is Dolly Parton Actually Related To Goddaughter Miley Cyrus? Here's What We Know

Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton's relationship runs deeper than one would think. They are not only connected to one another via their godmother-goddaughter dynamic but are also related by blood. In a recent interview the country singer was given the Ancestry report that revealed this wonderful news.

During a recent interview with Access Hollywood, Parton was told that she and Cyrus are the “seventh cousins, once removed! Their common ancestor is John Brickey, born in 1740 in Virginia.”

Ancestry revealed that Bricket later moved to Blount County, situated in Tennessee, with his spouse and children. He spent his life there until his passing in 1806. It was also revealed that the family originally hailed from France and came to the United States in the late 1600s. For the unversed, the Jolene singer and the Flowers vocalist both also hail from Tennessee.

When she was given this exciting news, Parton responded, “Is that true? That's amazing!" She wittily said that she and the Hannah Montana actress share a close bond and she would think that they would have been “at least third cousins, 10 times removed.”

The veteran singer shared that she was sure about Cyrus getting a kick out of this but this did not surprise her as the Disney star felt “like family.”

Back in 2009, Parton gave an interview to ABC News and shared that she had known The Climb singer since she was a baby. She added that when she was born, her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, said to Parton that she had to be his daughter’s godmother, which Parton accepted.

The singer expressed that they never did a huge ceremony but shared that she was “proud” of her and loved her and said that the Used To Be Young vocalist was just like one of her own.

Cyrus has also spoken about the acclaimed country singer on many occasions. In June, while conversing with David Letterman on his Netflix show, she said that Parton was the reason behind her famous Flowers performance at the 2024 Grammys.

She recalled her conversation with the I Will Always Love You singer. Cyrus wondered if she should do the Grammys or opt out of it. Then Parton said to her that she was going to do it and she would not just be showing up at the event but she would be showing off. She told the 7 Things singer she was going to be everything that she was, sitting right there in front of her.

