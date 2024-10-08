'We Can All Make Change': Billie Eilish Opens Up On Her Decision To Endorse Kamala Harris

Billie Eilish, a Grammy-winning artist, recently shared her thoughts on the significance of voting and activism in the approaching election. In a recent interview with Vogue, she expressed her concerns about the present political scene and stated that this is the most important election of our time.

Eilish, in a deeply personal moment, acknowledged the sense of helplessness that many people feel, saying, “I have that same kind of feeling: I’m one person, I can’t make any change. But the truth is, we can all make change. And I have this platform and I’m going to use it.”

Her call to action is clear: She encourages her fans to participate in the democratic process. Eilish shows her support for many causes, including human rights, women's rights, reproductive rights, social justice, and gun control.

She is actively working with the nonprofit Power the Polls to encourage her fans to volunteer as poll workers. She said that many of her fans will be able to vote for the first time.

Eilish and her brother, Finneas, have just made a significant endorsement, backing Vice President Kamala Harris' 2024 presidential campaign. This statement was made in a video posted on National Voter Registration Day, a clear sign of their commitment to the cause.

Eilish and Finneas support Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, because they want to protect reproductive rights, the environment, and democracy. They believe that Harris and Walz's policies align with their values and the issues they are passionate about.

Advertisement

In their endorsement, Eilish stated the urgency of voting to prevent extremist control over personal freedoms. Finneas stated that we cannot allow extremists to dominate our lives, freedoms, and the future. Eilish reinforced this message, urging people to vote as if their lives depended on it because it does.

Eilish's endorsement comes against the backdrop of the controversial Project 2025, a collection of policy suggestions prepared by the Heritage Foundation and other conservative organizations.

Former President Donald Trump has now distanced himself from these suggestions, saying, “I haven't read it. I don't want to read it, purposely.” He regarded the initiative as a collection of thoughts from a bunch of people, claiming it made no difference to him.

Harris has responded by criticizing Trump's intentions about the plan, claiming that he intends to implement its recommendations if elected. This disagreement shows the opposing views for the future at stake in the approaching elections.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Bella Thorne Birthday Special Throwback: When Shake It Up Star Revealed Maintaining The Ideal Disney Star Image ‘Is Very Difficult’