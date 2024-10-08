'That's Election Interference?': Jon Stewart Says Donald Trump Should Be 'Flattered' By Sebastian Stan's Portrayal Of Him On The Apprentice

In a recent episode of The Daily Show, Jon Stewart joked about Sebastian Stan's portrayal of former President Donald Trump in the upcoming film The Apprentice.

The film, which is unrelated to Trump's reality TV series, has sparked outrage from the Trump campaign, with a spokesman calling it election interference. Stewart, on the other hand, took a more lighthearted approach, claiming that Trump should be flattered by Stan's representation.

During the show, Stewart mocked the argument that Stan's portrayal may be interpreted as election interference. "That's election interference?" he exclaimed, doubting the veracity of such claims.

He went on to say, “It’s not; maybe it’s election interference. But you gotta be a little bit flattered that you’re being played by Sebastian Stan.” This statement takes a more funny approach to the matter, implying that Trump's image could benefit from being connected with a well-known actor such as Stan.

Stewart also used the chance to point out Trump's connection with Elon Musk, who recently joined the former president at a rally. Musk showed support for Trump, saying, “The other side wants to take away your freedom of speech.”

Stewart, however, was unimpressed. He replied, “Elon, were you not watching the rest of the show? A movie Trump doesn’t like is gonna get sued.” Stewart questioned the idea that free speech simply extends to Trump supporters without consequences, saying, "That's just not how it works."

In a humorous segment, Stewart mocked Musk’s exuberant presence at the Trump rally. "I don't see how [Trump's] support of free speech is expose-the-belly worthy," Stewart quipped.

His statements revealed his uncertainty about Musk's dedication to free speech while supporting a candidate who has taken legal action against individuals with whom he disagrees.

Interestingly, Stewart found common ground with the Trump campaign over a recent report on Amazon's Alexa. According to the report, Alexa avoids giving reasons to vote for Trump while showing stronger support for Vice President Kamala Harris. "OK, I'll give you that one," Stewart said. "That's f---ed up!"

