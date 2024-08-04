‘We Love Spending Time Together': Bill Rancic Opens Up About Secret Behind His Long Marriage With Wife Giuliana

Bill Rancic, the renowned American entrepreneur, and TV personality, opened up about his secret for nearly two decades of a blooming romance with his wife, Giuliana Rancic. The two first met each other in 2004 and eventually ended up falling for each other. The couple exchanged their marriage vows in 2007, a year after their engagement.

However, their relationship has not been without its fair share of struggles. Despite this, the couple remained strong and close to each other. Talking about the same Rancic shared the secret for his ever-lasting romance with Giuliana, as he talked about his rising business ventures.

Bill and Giuliana Rancic’s relationship may seem perfect for outsiders but the couple had to go through some serious depressive periods. Giuliana faced fertility issues and struggled to conceive her son, Edward Duke Rancic. Further in 2011, she was diagnosed with breast cancer. But luckily the couple managed to go through their difficult times and are living happily with their son.

When asked about the secret of his long-standing relationship with Giuliana, Bill made it clear that the mutual love shared between them is the key to the success of their relationship. But Rancic admitted that they do compromise with each other often. But lastly, their prime secret is the fact that they love spending time with each other, and cherish their memories together.

“We love each other. That's obviously important! And we're flexible and we compromise. We love spending time together. And we laugh a lot. We went out the other night for an early dinner and my cheeks were hurting. We were laughing so hard. So we have a lot of fun together,” Bill shared, in his conversation with PEOPLE.

Bill and Giuliana Rancic have also stepped into multiple business ventures together. Back in 2011, the couple started their Italian restaurant RPM Italian in Chicago. Eventually, they established multiple sister franchises of the same and became a successful pair of restaurateurs.

Bill went ahead and shared his happiness with the success of their restaurant chain, revealing that several high-profile celebrities, including names like Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber, and President Obama, are regulars of their restaurants.

“We've opened nine restaurants. Hopefully, West Palm Beach and Nashville will be opening soon, too. We're working on those locations now. It started as what I thought was a bad idea 12 years ago, and it just took off. People have embraced it and fallen in love with the concept. We've been fortunate. Our regulars range from Lady Gaga to Justin Bieber to President Obama, and a few other presidents. It's been great,” Rancic stated.

Well, it seems like Bill and Giuliana Rancic are way past their difficult times and are happily looking forward to more endearing experiences, as their business ventures continue to outperform.

