Is Bill Rancic Returning To Spotlight After A Decade? All We Know About His Hiatus And Comeback

Bill Rancic has had a crazy ride in the last two decades. His fame came after winning The Apprentice in 2004. Later, he returned to reality television with a show on E!, Giuliana & Bill. This centered on how he and his wife Giuliana Rancic (Fashion Police host) got married, dealt with fertility issues, and later dealt with her breast cancer.

In 2014, Rancic decided to step back from the public eye. He focused more on their successful restaurant chain that is spread throughout the country called RPM. Other than this, he concentrated more on bringing up their son Duke.

Back to spotlight

Currently, Rancic has resurfaced again through his new podcast known as Dollar Bill with Bill Rancic which premiered on July 22. “My son's now 11, so we kind of got him through those years,” says Rancic. “It's time to get back working again in the TV world.” It is basically about financial literacy, where celebrity guests such as Howie Mandel and Dennis Quaid are interviewed.

Financial literacy is something that has always been close to Rancic’s heart. “I've always been into financial literacy and investing,” he said. In terms of business or finance, he was largely self-taught as well as learned by trial and error method. After advice from a friend who suggested doing a podcast to teach people about managing finances, he began one himself. “They don’t teach you that in school,” he adds.

Advertisement

Despite being the face of this show, according to him, it will be like going together with his audience through a well-heeled voyage as well. “I'm also going on a journey with the audience because by no means am I a financial planner or an investment broker”, admits Grant Younger. At airports across the country Reach TV also airs it.

Rancic describes the experience as having been fun all along. He says, “I think it's a good use of time. You're going to be able to spend time being entertained with us, and you're going to walk away with some knowledge that you'll be able to improve your life with.”

A new chapter in Chicago

They have recently relocated to Chicago as Rancic calls it home now. He calls it “home”. Bill was born in Chicago, and most of his family live there too. Giuliana’s family is just a short flight away in D.C. They’ll even be hosting Thanksgiving this year for the first time in years.

Advertisement

Their son is starting middle school this fall, which was why they needed to come back to the Midwest for the big occasion. Rancic notes that the Midwest is different from California. Having participated in The Apprentice TV show, he looks back twenty years later with awe.

“It was life-changing,” he says, “20 years went by in the blink of an eye.” Dollar Bill with Bill Rancic can be found on major platforms such as YouTube, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and iHeart Radio among others.

ALSO READ: Who Was Francine Pascal? All About Sweet Valley High Book Creator As She Passes Away At 92