The Daily Show won Best Talk Show at Sunday's 76th Primetime Emmys, held at the Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles.This also marked the show's win in the category for the second year in a row.

The Daily Show won an Emmy in 2023 for the last season of Trevor Noah's hosting tenure, marking the first time since Jon Stewart departed as host on a full-time basis in 2015.

Stewart returned to Comedy Central as a part-time host in the fall of last year, and his last showThe Problem With Jon Stewart on Apple TV+, was also nominated. In accepting the speech, Stewart stated, "Working with this incredibly talented group once a week has really made my Mondays."

Along with his fellow hosts, he also praised showrunner Jen Flanz, who has been an executive producer on The Daily Show for the past 15 years, as well as Ronny Chieng, Michael Kosta, Desi Lydic, and Jordan Klepper, saying, "They just kick ass."

With Stewart, Ronny Chieng, Jordan Klepper, Michael Kosta, Desi Lydic, and Dulcé Sloan as its six rotating hosts, the show took home the award this year.

With this victory, Stewart has won 23 Primetime Emmys in total. Sheila Nevins holds the record for most Emmy victories, having received 32 Primetime Emmys for her work on HBO shows.

Much of Stewart's initial tenure as host was spent with The Daily Show dominating the variety category, taking home the best variety, music, or comedy series award (which was replaced by the current category) 11 times out of 13 years from 2003 to 2015. It now has 28 Emmys overall, including two this year.

Jimmy Kimmel Live!, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, and Late Night With Seth Meyers were nominated in the same category as The Daily Show, which emerged victorious. These other shows have never taken home the trophy in this category. Jimmy Kimmel Live! has received 12 nominations in this category, tying Real Time With Bill Maher for the most nominations in this category without a win. Colbert's show has received seven nominations, while Meyers' show has received two.

