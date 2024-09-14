Selena Gomez Confirms THIS Jennifer Aniston Scene From Friends Inspired Her 'Losing Face' Ahead Of Primetime Emmys

Selena Gomez has graduated from the Friends univeristy with Jennifer Aniston's Rachel being her lifelong mentor. In a recent interview, the Rare Beauty mogul has revealed how one of Aniston's scenes in the sitcom inspired her to practice the “losing face” for the 2024 Emmy Awards candidacy.

In the seventh season of the cult classic sitcom, Rachel teaches Joey the art of losing gracefully. Gomez has been nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series - 2024 for her murder comedy show Only Murders in the Building co-starring Martin Short and Steve Martin. The actress said she made sure to rehearse her losing face during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon ahead of the Emmys.

During the same episode, Gomez along with her cast members Martin Short and Steve Martin were asked to show their “losing face,” within the said portion, fans were amazed at how her face looked almost exactly like in Friends.

When fans were doubtful as to whether it was all just a coincidence, Gomez got to it and addressed the situation over Instagram stories thanking Aniston for inspiring her. With all the admiration one could think of, she posted a video that zoomed in on her face this time and drew a direct comparison to the character Rachel.

The Friends scene captures a moment where Rachel asks Joey to perfect a ‘gracious loser face’ for the Soapy Awards that is, how to look disappointed but supportive for the winner. Selena's action shows some rather prominent and unspoken, albeit very loud, statements of a deeper reverence she has had for the show.

Advertisement

After all, she has already said more than once that she was fond of Friends, and would watch it with her mother every Thursday night and weep when the series ended. "Rachel was my life," declared Selena at The Ellen DeGeneres show while she was guest-hosting Aniston.

Both Selena Gomez and Jennifer Aniston have been nominated for the major awards at the Emmys this year, though not in the same category. While Gomez is up for her performance as Mabel in Only Murders in the Building, Aniston has received nomination for The Morning Show.

ALSO READ: Who Does Selena Gomez Play in Emilia Perez? Find Out As Singer Opens Up About Her Role in First Spanish Film