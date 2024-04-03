'We Will Remember Special Moments': Gen V Cast Issues Statement Mourning Chance Perdomo As He Passes Away At 27

Several cast members from Amazon Prime Video’s Gen V have shared a joint statement on social media, paying tribute to their late co-star Chance Perdomo, who died in a motorbike accident at 27 years old on March 29.

“Our hearts are with Chance’s loved ones as we grieve this shocking loss,” the statement reads.“We will remember the special moments we had together, his infectious smile that could light up any room, his warm heart, and the authenticity he carried with him always. Rest in peace, dear friend; you will be deeply missed. Love, The Gen V Cast.”

The tribute was shared on social media by Gen V cast members like Maddie Phillips, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Lizze Broadway, Sean Patrick Thomas, and more.

Other remaining cast members posted their own tributes for Perdomo on social media, some of which are explored below.

Patrick Schwarzenegger pays tribute to Chance Perdomo: 'Gone Way Too Soon'

Schwarzenegger remembered Perdomo, writing, "This hurts. A lot. What a young, talented actor and a great friend — gone way too soon. It was a pleasure to work with him in Gen V. RIP Chance.”

Lizze Broadway pens heartfelt tribute to late co-star Chance Perdomo

Lizze Broadway, who plays Emma Meyer in the series, before sharing the cast’s joint statement, penned her own tribute for her late co-star, writing on Instagram, “Remembering my beloved friend and cast mast, Chance Perdomo, whose passing has left a profound void in my heart. Chance possessed so many interpersonal gifts that I treasured deeply. He was a vital part of my growth as an individual, his gentle spirit lifting me up when I needed it most. To me, he was and always will be my superhero. I am in shock and grieving his loss deeply. Rest in peace, dear Chance. You will forever hold a special place in my heart. I love you.”

Advertisement

In Gen V, Perdomo played a student at Godolkin University. The actor’s tragic demise was confirmed by his publicist on March 30.

Gen V producers mourn the loss of the young talent: ‘We can't quite wrap our heads around this.

'“We can't quite wrap our heads around this. For those of us who knew him and worked with him, Chance was always charming and smiling, an enthusiastic force of nature, an incredibly talented performer, and more than anything else, just a very kind, lovely person,” the Gen V producers said in a separate statement, shared shortly after the demise of the actor was announced.

“Even writing about him in the past tense doesn't make sense. We are so sorry for Chance’s family, and we are grieving the loss of our friend and colleague. Hug your loved ones tonight,” the statement added.

Production of Gen V season 2 has been delayed following Chance’s death.

Apart from his role in Gen V, Chance Perdomo was also known for his performance as Ambrose Spellman, a pansexual warlock, in The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

ALSO READ: What Happened To Chance Perdomo? Gen V And Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina Star Tragically Dies At 27