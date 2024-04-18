Dance Gavin Dance Declares Split With Lead Singer Tilian Pearson Again

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual misconduct

Hold onto your headphones, music fans! Big changes are happening in the rock world. Dance Gavin Dance, a band loved by many for its unique post-hardcore sound, is making headlines again. After almost 12 years, Dance Gavin Dance is saying goodbye to its lead singer, Tilian Pearson.

This isn’t the first time Pearson has left Dance Gavin Dance; he even took a break in 2022 due to personal issues. After getting help, he came back. But now, the band has decided it’s time to move on without him. Let’s find out why this split happened and what’s in store for both the band and Tilian next.

Another split for Dance Gavin Dance

Dance Gavin Dance shook their fans with a recent announcement. They’re saying goodbye to their lead vocalist, Tilian Pearson. Tilian Pearson joined Dance Gavin Dance in 2012 as their clean vocalist, taking over after Jonny Craig left the band for the second time. Together, they’ve given us some fantastic music, releasing six albums like Acceptance Speech, Mothership, and Afterburner.

The rest of the band—Jon Mess, Will Swan, Matt Mingus, and Andrew Wells—shared their feelings on Instagram. They said, “We thank him for his years of friendship and contribution during his time in Dance Gavin Dance. As people grow and change, creative differences can arise, and life paths and goals may no longer align. We wish him luck, along with our support and respect for his future endeavors in music and life.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Who Is Flo Milli? Know More About The Rapper As She Drops Never Lose Me Remix With Cardi B And SZA

A rocky past and a fresh start

This isn’t the first time Tilian has taken a break from Dance Gavin Dance. In 2022, he stepped back due to some personal challenges, but he returned later that year. Serious allegations and substance abuse problems.

In 2022, Pearson faced serious allegations of sexual misconduct. A person wrote a detailed account, over 6,000 words long, about her experiences with Pearson. In response, Tilian said that all encounters were consensual. He even publically apologized to the person and praised her for speaking up.

Because of these issues, Tilian decided to step back from Dance Gavin Dance. He wanted to seek professional help, and after proper treatment, he returned to the band later that year. The band made it clear that the decision to part ways had nothing to do with these past issues this time.

ALSO READ: Chance The Rapper And Kirsten Corley Announce Decision To 'Part Ways' After Five Years of Marriage; Exploring Their Relationship

What did Pearson say?

Tilian Pearson also had something to say. He thanked his bandmates and fans, sharing, “I had an absolute blast making songs and albums with this group of unbelievably talented dudes for the past 12 years… Now, it’s time for a new chapter. I will be focusing on making new music on a different canvas.”

Pearson plans to focus on his solo career and is working on a new album. He’s currently in the studio and will do live shows later this year.

ALSO READ: Rick Ross Fires Back At Drake's Alleged Leaked Diss Track; Claims Rapper Got Plastic Surgery

Dance Gavin Dance’s future plans

Even though they’re going their separate ways, Dance Gavin Dance and Tilian Pearson have exciting plans for the future. The band will continue with their planned tour dates this summer and will release their new album, Jackpot Juicer, as scheduled on July 29.

Advertisement

They also paid tribute to their former bassist, Tim Feerick, who passed away in April. They’re committed to honoring his memory with a proper release of their new music.

ALSO READ: The Voice Season 25 Knockouts: Here's Who Went Home And Who Made It To The Next Round