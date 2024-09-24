The Menendez Brothers Documentary TRAILER: What Is Lyle And Erik's Version Of 'Truth?' Watch

If the recent entry of Netflix’s Monsters has had you shocked, the new documentary called The Menendez Brothers will have you question reality. From the efforts of the Argentinian director, Alejandro Hartmann, we will hear the truth that had been shut and drowned for many years.

The two brothers, Erik and Lyle Menendez, are heard talking through the audio clips while being held in the Donovan Correctional Facility.

Be ready to hear what has not been told from the last 30 years, as the brothers state, “Everyone asks why we killed our parents. Maybe now people can understand the truth,” in the trailer of The Menendez Brothers documentary.

Further, we also hear Erik's voice, stating that although the world knows what happened that night, a lot has not been told.

“We were not the ones who told the story about our lives. Two kids don’t commit this crime for money,” his audio clip reveals.

The trailer even gives you a gist of how Erik and Lyle’s voices were muted, as the media was continually shouting what they had found out.

Get in the depths of a story that was sensationalized back in the ‘90s, which has come to the attention of many, all thanks to the TikTok movement to free the Menendez.

While being heard what the two convicted and seemingly innocent brothers have to say, the documentary will even have many others interviewed. These people involve the jurors as well as the lawyers who were a part of the trial, along with the journalists present for the case.

“Director Alejandro Hartmann offers new insight and a fresh perspective on a case that people only think they know,” the official synopsis reads.

Erik and Lyle Menendez’s case recently came to light as the second season of Monsters attempted to tell the story. Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story is helmed by Ryan Murphy, who also gave us the series' mind-blowing first season talking about Jeffery Dahmer.

However, the recent entry of the series has been criticized by many, including Erik Menendez, who called the latest season “dishonest.”

Nicholas Chavez and Cooper Koch play the roles of Lyle and Erik Menendez, respectively, in the anthology Netflix series.

The Menendez Brothers streams on October 7 on Netflix.

