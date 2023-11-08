The Marvels (India) Box Office Preview: Brie Larson starrer runtime, screen count, advance booking & opening day

The fifth phase of Marvel Cinematic Universe is not going as well as the stakeholders expected, as the business of all films in the new phase of MCU is on a downward journey not just in India but across the globe. Their latest offing is The Marvels led by Brie Larson as Captain Marvel alongside Iman Vellani as Ms. Marvel. The makers have also promised some surprise cameos, exclusively to be explored on the big screen.

The Marvels is the short MCU film

First things first, The Marvels has been certified U/A by the Central Board of Film Certification with an approved run-time of 1 hour 44 minute. It’s among the shortest superhero films of all time made by Marvels and the hope is on the team to deliver an enjoyable final product. There isn’t enough buzz around the film, and this has got to do with multiple factors – from franchise fatigue to pre-Diwali period and the arrival of a box office juggernaut in the form of Tiger 3 on Sunday.

The film has sold around 16,000 tickets in the three national chains – PVR, Inox and Cinepolis – for the opening day alone and will be looking to sell around 40,000 tickets in advance by Thursday midnight. Hollywood Films are usually high on advance and low on spot bookings, and hence, with a pre-sale of about 40,000 tickets, The Marvels could take an opening of Rs 3 crore on Friday. The business might see a nominal spike on Saturday, but then its going to be a tough ride ahead from Sunday. It’s among the lowest MCU openers of all time.

The Marvels to face Mighty Tiger on Diwali

While first and second day is more of a solo run of The Marvels in India, the premium format screens will be taken over completely by the Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif led Tiger 3 as YRF has struck and exclusive 2-week deal with all the cinema halls. The Marvels needs to be among the best films of Marvel Cinematic Universe to retain screen space and get constant audience flow through its run as a slow start would take a large impact on its screen holding capacity from Sunday.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Tiger 3 Advance Booking: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif film has strong pre sales for 2 days in singles & multiplexes